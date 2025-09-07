Mets Lose Series Finale to Bisons, 10-6, on Sunday Afternoon

Buffalo, NY - The Syracuse Mets fell to the Buffalo Bisons, 10-6, on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Despite the loss, Syracuse still split the six-game series against Buffalo with each team winning three games.

Syracuse (70-68, 39-24) jumped on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. To start, Carson Benge and Ryan Clifford drew walks, and an RBI single by José Azocar put the Mets in front, 1-0.

Buffalo (56-78, 26-35) wasted no time responding, tying the game, 1-1, on a solo homer by Joey Loperfido in the bottom of the first.

The Bisons began to pull away with one run in the second on an RBI knock by Josh Rivera, and a five-run third inning, headlined by a Brandon Valenzuela grand slam, putting Buffalo ahead, 7-1.

The Mets cut into the deficit, scoring two runs in the top of the fourth. Azocar and Kevin Parada drew walks and Luis De Los Santos reached on an error to load the bases. The table was set for Yonny Hernandez, who smacked a two-run double down the left field line, making it 7-3.

In the fourth, the Bisons tacked on another run with an RBI single from RJ Schreck, stretching their lead to 8-3.

Buffalo continued to stay hot on offense in the fifth when a two-run single by Buddy Kennedy extended the advantage to 10-3.

Syracuse put up a good fight with a three-run seventh inning. It began with a walk from De Los Santos and a single by Hernandez, putting two on for Gilberto Celestino. With nobody out, Celestino ripped an RBI double, scoring De Los Santos and cutting the deficit to 10-4. Next, Benge grounded out to second, scoring Hernandez to make it 10-5. The last run the Mets would score was on a sacrifice fly from Clifford, slicing the Bisons' lead to 10-6.

Syracuse starts a six-game series with the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







