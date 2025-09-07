Mets Lose Series Finale to Bisons, 10-6, on Sunday Afternoon
Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Buffalo, NY - The Syracuse Mets fell to the Buffalo Bisons, 10-6, on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Despite the loss, Syracuse still split the six-game series against Buffalo with each team winning three games.
Syracuse (70-68, 39-24) jumped on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. To start, Carson Benge and Ryan Clifford drew walks, and an RBI single by José Azocar put the Mets in front, 1-0.
Buffalo (56-78, 26-35) wasted no time responding, tying the game, 1-1, on a solo homer by Joey Loperfido in the bottom of the first.
The Bisons began to pull away with one run in the second on an RBI knock by Josh Rivera, and a five-run third inning, headlined by a Brandon Valenzuela grand slam, putting Buffalo ahead, 7-1.
The Mets cut into the deficit, scoring two runs in the top of the fourth. Azocar and Kevin Parada drew walks and Luis De Los Santos reached on an error to load the bases. The table was set for Yonny Hernandez, who smacked a two-run double down the left field line, making it 7-3.
In the fourth, the Bisons tacked on another run with an RBI single from RJ Schreck, stretching their lead to 8-3.
Buffalo continued to stay hot on offense in the fifth when a two-run single by Buddy Kennedy extended the advantage to 10-3.
Syracuse put up a good fight with a three-run seventh inning. It began with a walk from De Los Santos and a single by Hernandez, putting two on for Gilberto Celestino. With nobody out, Celestino ripped an RBI double, scoring De Los Santos and cutting the deficit to 10-4. Next, Benge grounded out to second, scoring Hernandez to make it 10-5. The last run the Mets would score was on a sacrifice fly from Clifford, slicing the Bisons' lead to 10-6.
Syracuse starts a six-game series with the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
International League Stories from September 7, 2025
- Storm Chasers Swept by Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Mounts Seven-Run Comeback to Take Series from Rochester - Memphis Redbirds
- Redbirds Win Tug-Of-War, Defeat Rochester 12-11 - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Sweeps I-80 Rivals in 5-3 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Toledo Unloads 16 Runs against Lehigh Valley in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs Drop Series Finale to Mud Hens - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Pair of Seventh Inning Homers Provide Indians Win in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Berroa Drives in Season-High Four Runs, Sounds Hang on in Extras - Nashville Sounds
- Back and Forth Affair on a Beautiful Sunday - Columbus Clippers
- Caden Connor Gives the Knights a Walkoff Winner - Charlotte Knights
- Late Comeback Falls Short For Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Falls to Charlotte Via Walk-Off - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Ritchie Throws Six Scoreless Innings as Gwinnett Falls 4-2 to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Reel in Stripers with 4-2 Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- Twins Top Prospect, Walker Jenkins, Hits First Triple-A Homer in Three-Hit Games, Saints Fall 6-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Polish off 11-Win Homestand with 6-1 Series-Sweeping Win - Louisville Bats
- Valenzuela's Slam Lifts Bisons to 10-6 Win over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Mets Lose Series Finale to Bisons, 10-6, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Final Homestand of the Season September 16-21 - Columbus Clippers
- September 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Conine Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 7 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 7, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Alumnus Roa Makes MLB Debut for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Mets Lose Series Finale to Bisons, 10-6, on Sunday Afternoon
- Syracuse and Buffalo Postponed on Thursday Because of Rain, Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday
- Francisco Alvarez Grand Slam Leads Syracuse to 10-2 Win over Buffalo on Wednesday Night
- Brandon Sproat Dominates as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 2-0, on Saturday Night
- Carson Benge Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 6-2, on Friday Night