Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 7 at Memphis

Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (27-35, 54-80) vs. Memphis Redbirds (32-30, 73-62)

Sunday - 2:05 p.m. ET - AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Bryce Conley (2-4, 5.70) vs. RHP Max Rajcic (0-2, 3.72)

WE GO AGAIN: The Rochester Red Wings squared off with the Memphis Redbirds in a Saturday night showdown, falling 5-1 in the fifth of the series...C C.J. STUBBS smacked two home runs in the game, marking his fourth and fifth of the year and second and third with Rochester...2B/DH JOSÉ TENA extended his team-leading on-base streak to 20 games, working a walk in the first inning and adding a double in the ninth...SS JACKSON CLUFF and LF/RF NICK SCHNELL collected the only other multi-hit performances, each lacing doubles in the contest...Rochester will look to salvage a series split this afternoon, sending RHP BRYCE CONLEY to the mound to face Redbirds RHP Max Rajcic for the second time this week.

CJ2K: C C.J. STUBBS blasted a pair of homers for the first time at the Triple-A level Saturday night (last, 8/10/2024 w/ HBG), finishing 2-for-4 while tallying three RBI....his first homer traveled 420 feet and over the right-center field wall, the farthest opposite-field home run by a Red Wing since James Wood's 420-foot shot to left-center field on 4/11/2024 at Buffalo...last night marks Stubbs' first multi-hit performance since 6/25 at Akron (CLE) with Double-A Harrisburg, and first three-RBI game since 5/7 at Double-A Richmond (SF)...

In 11 games away from Innovative Field this season, Stubbs boasts a .467 SLG and .761 OPS.

SCHNELL SERVICE: RF NICK SCHNELL logged his second consecutive multi-hit performance and 22nd of the season with Rochester in Saturday night's contest, finishing 2-for-4 with a single in the first inning, adding a double later in the eighth...the Indiana native has reached base in 47 of 54 games since July 1, leading the Red Wings in home runs (14), RBI (43), SLG (.584), OPS (.954), extra-base hits (30), triples (4), and total bases (122) over that stretch...the 25-year-old ripped his double in the eighth inning, increasing his eighth-inning batting average to .313 (10-for-32) and OPS to 1.030 while collecting one home run, two triples, three doubles, and driving in 10 runs...

His first-inning single marked his 100th Triple-A base knock.

CLUFF AS NAILS: SS JACKSON CLUFF tallied his second multi-hit effort of the series last night, going 2-for-4 while picking up his 12th double of the season in the fourth inning and later adding a single...when batting in the sixth spot in the lineup, the BYU product sports a .292 batting average (14-for-48) with an .872 OPS while ripping two home runs, one triple, one double, and four RBI.

UNA-TENA-BLE: DH JOSÉ TENA extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a first-inning walk and extended his hit streak to eight games with a two-out double in the ninth inning last night...his 20-game on-base streak is the 10th-longest active streak in the International League...during his eight-game hit streak, the Dominican Republic native sports a .353 batting average (12-for-34) and has turned in four multi-hit performances, with a .860 OPS while collecting one home run, one double, three stolen bases, and three RBI.

BULL-DOZED: The Red Wings bullpen combined to hold Memphis off the board last night, allowing just one hit across the final 4.1 frames...RHP ANDRY LARA turned in 2.1 perfect innings with a strikeout, marking the longest hitless outing of his professional career...RHP HOLDEN POWELL and RHP SETH SHUMAN each turned in a scoreless inning over the final 2.0 frames...since 9/1, Rochester relievers have logged the second-most holds (T-2nd, 4) in the International League, rank seventh with a 1.13 WHIP, and ninth with a .212 batting average against.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2006: On this day in 2006, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Scranton/WB Red Barons in game two of the Governors Cup playoffs first round, 11-5...Rochester scored in each of the first five innings, including back-to-back three-run frames in the fourth and fifth innings...CF ANDRES TORRES got the Wings scoring started with a solo blast in the bottom of the first...in the bottom of the third, Wings HOF and 1B GARRETT JONES, launched a two-run home run over the right field wall, pulling Rochester within one run...RF QUINTON MCCRACKEN smacked a three-run home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the fourth inning, giving the Wings their first lead of the game...three relievers combined to deliver 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while punching out two Red Barons.







