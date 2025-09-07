Storm Chasers Swept by Cubs
Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their 10th straight game Sunday afternoon, suffering their 4th series sweep of the year with a 5-3 loss to the Iowa Cubs.
Major League rehabber Cole Ragans made the start for Omaha. The southpaw pitched 3.0 innings in his first outing since June 5th, striking out 6 in a row between the 1st and 3rd innings. Ragans allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd for a 1-0 Iowa advantage before he was followed by Ryan Hendrix in the 4th.
Hendrix allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the of the 4th, though Omaha closed the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the 5th, as a Dairon Blanco single scored Nick Pratto.
Ben Kudrna relieved Hendrix in the bottom of the 5th, though a sacrifice fly increased Iowa's lead to 3-1. Brandon Johnson replaced Kudrna with one out in the 5th, inheriting runners on first and second. An RBI double allowed 1 of Johnson's bequeathed runners to score to put Iowa further ahead 4-1.
In the top of the 6th, Tyler Gentry drew Omaha's 4th straight consecutive walk to score Isan Díaz. John Rave followed with an infield single to plate Drew Waters, bringing the Storm Chasers within a run again; however, in the bottom of the 6th, a sacrifice fly off of reliever Chazz Martinez to extend Iowa's to 5-3.
Martinez recorded the first 2 outs of the 7th, then Eric Cerantola took over to secure the final out of the frame before returning for a 1-2-3 inning in the 8th. The Storm Chasers brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the 9th but failed to score, finalizing the 5-3 score in favor of the Cubs.
After an off day Monday, the Storm Chasers will begin their final homestand of the season on Tuesday at Werner Park, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. CT.
