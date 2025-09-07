Bats Polish off 11-Win Homestand with 6-1 Series-Sweeping Win

Published on September 7, 2025 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - On the back of Chase Petty and timely offense, the Louisville Bats picked up another win and their first series sweep of the season on Sunday with a 6-1 victory over the St. Paul Saints. Louisville extends its season-long winning streak to nine games, and the club has won 13 of its last 14 contests dating back to August 23 in Nashville.

It was the Bats who struck first in the bottom of the second, with Connor Joe and Eric Yang taking walks from Saints starter Kendry Rojas (L, 1-3) before Levi Jordan blooped a single into left to make it 1-0.

Louisville starter Chase Petty (W, 6-11) looked sharp in the early going, scattering a few baserunners with a pair of strikeouts over his first three innings, all scoreless.

In the top of the fourth, the Bats flashed some stellar defense to keep their lead. After a one-out walk, Jose Miranda hit a sharp grounder back to the mound. Petty stuck out his glove to knock it down, and as the ball kicked toward the second baseman, Petty scrambled off the hill, slid to grab the ball and threw a one-hopper to Joe at first for the second out. On the very next pitch, Patrick Winkel ripped a liner into the right-center gap, but Ryan Vilade tracked it down with a jumping catch, saving a run and sending the game to the bottom of the fourth with Louisville still ahead.

The Bats doubled their lead in the bottom of the inning, with Francisco Urbaez providing an RBI single to center field to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Louisville added to the lead in the bottom of the fifth, with Christian Encarnacion-Strand popping his 10th homer of the season into the left field seats to make it 3-0.

Petty finally cracked in the top of the sixth, allowing a solo shot to Walker Jenkins to open the inning. He settled back in, recording the next three outs without much traffic to secure a quality start.

Urbaez picked up another RBI single in the bottom of the sixth with two gone, bringing home Hector Rodriguez before swiping second. Rece Hinds delivered a few pitches later, sneaking one just inside the left field foul pole for his 23rd home run to make it 6-1.

Petty came back out for the seventh, looking for just his second outing of more than six innings this season. He recorded a groundout before allowing back-to-back singles to the bottom of the Saints order. Pat Kelly made the long walk, turning to Sam Moll out of the bullpen as Petty exited with one of his best outings of the season. Moll promptly forced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Moll returned for the eighth, allowing a leadoff single before forcing his second double play in as many innings. Aaron Sabato flew out to center to bring the Bats within three outs of victory.

Veteran Buck Farmer got the ball for the ninth, looking to lock down a series sweep. He ran into some trouble, allowing a double and a walk to lead off the inning, but recorded back-to-back punchouts to bring up Will Holland with two away. Holland took a front hip slider for strike three, and the Bats hit the handshake line winners of nine consecutive ballgames.

Hinds led the way offensively with three hits including a homer, while Encarnacion-Strand and Urbaez added two hits of their own.

The Bats (66-72, 34-29 second half) will hit the road for a six-game set against the Toledo Mud Hens, starting on Tuesday at Fifth Third Field. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







