Broadcaster Ryan Mitchell to Make MLB Debut

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers are proud to cheer on the team's long-time broadcaster Ryan Mitchell as he makes his Major League Baseball broadcasting debut for the Cleveland Guardians this weekend. Mitchell will be filling in for 2025 Ford C. Frick Award recipient Tom Hamilton as he is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Mitchell will be joined by former Clevelander Pat Tabler for the Guardians three-game series at Kansas City from July 25-27.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be able to keep the booth warm for Hammy and Rosie while they enjoy the incredible experience of Tom's well-deserved induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown," said Mitchell. "Endless thanks to the Guardians for this opportunity and to the Columbus Clippers for the support to do it. Special thanks to Tom Hamilton, Jim Rosenhaus, and Curtis Danburg."

Ryan Mitchell is in the midst of his 17th season with the Columbus Clippers broadcast team and his 24th in professional baseball. He served as the voice of the Chillicothe Paints for six years, earning honors in 2006 as the Frontier League Broadcaster of the Year. He originally broke into professional baseball in 2002 with the Double-A Carolina Mudcats. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Mitchell called baseball, football, and basketball games for the Falcons and hosted several sports talk shows on the University's two radio stations.

"There are so many people who have impacted me along this road. My wife Beth gets the most credit, but among the many people I think about with this opportunity are those who took a chance on me. Norm Wamer in Toledo, Patrick Kinas in Carolina, Bryan Wickline in Chillicothe, Russ Mollohan and Marc Gregory with the Blue Jackets and of course, Ken Schnacke who brought me on with the Clippers, at the urging of my friend and long-time broadcast partner, Scott Leo. None of this is possible without them. The support from everyone with the Clippers, including our new President/GM Tyler Parsons has been phenomenal."

The Columbus Clippers and Cleveland Guardians have been affiliates since 2009. Ryan Mitchell is just the latest member of the Clippers to receive a call to the show. 21 players have suited up for both the Guardians and Clippers so far this season.

The Clippers are home this week against the Buffalo Bisons, Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Filling in for Mitchell July 25-27 will be Bob McElligott, the radio voice of the NHL Columbus Blue Jackets since 2013 and former play-by-play broadcaster for the Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs (now the Mets). "I'd also like to thank Bobby Mac for taking the reins in for me with the Clippers. Our fans are in great hands."

Tickets and more information can be found at ClippersBaseball.com.







