World's Most Autographed Baseball Coming to Coca-Cola Park, July 24th

July 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that in an effort to break a Guinness World Record for the most number of signatures on a piece of sports memorabilia, and in keeping with its legacy of delighting fans through unique promotions, Minor League Baseball ("MiLB") is bringing "The World's Most Autographed Baseball" Tour to Coca-Cola Park on Thursday, July 24.

On July 24, an eight-foot, 1200-pound replica Minor League game baseball will roll into Coca-Cola Park. Fans, players and community members are invited to make their marks on history by adding their signatures to the ball. First pitch on Thursday against the Norfolk Tides is slated for 7:05 with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. for Twisted Thursday presented by Twisted Tea with Happy Hour from 5pm - 7pm. It's also Festers Night presented by Service Electric with the first 3,000 adults 18 and over receiving a Festers Cap Giveaway courtesy of Service Electric. Tickets can be purchased at ironpigsbaseball.com, stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park, or by calling (610) 841-PIGS (7447).

The ball is visiting 15 Minor League ballparks in total before the tour concludes on July 29 just outside MLB's New York City headquarters, where an official Guinness World Records judge will be on-site to certify the record once achieved. Following the activation, "The World's Most Autographed Baseball" will be a centerpiece at future MiLB fan events and serve as a lasting testament to the game's vibrant fan base and the collective passion that fuels Minor League Baseball.

"This is Minor League Baseball at its finest - innovative, fun and something for the whole family to enjoy," said Kristin Sutton, Vice President of Marketing for MiLB. "Only in MiLB can you experience baseball like this. We can't wait to see the response in these communities and find out just how many autographs we can fit on this ball."

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.