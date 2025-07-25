Keaton Anthony Plays Hero with Go Ahead Two-Run Single as 'Pigs Win Fourth Straight Over Tides
July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - It was Keaton Anthony's turn to play hero as he came thru in the clutch with a two-run single in the eighth inning to guide the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (59-39, 12-11) to a 7-6 win over the Norfolk Tides (38-58, 8-15) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Vimael Machin started the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning for the Tides while the 'Pigs got on the board on a Donovan Walton RBI fielder's choice in the second that saw Garrett Stubbs score from second.
The Tides extended their lead to 5-1 with tallies in the third and fourth. Samuel Basallo doubled home a run in the third while Jordyn Adams singled home the other in the fourth.
The 'Pigs hit the comeback trail in the fifth. Cal Stevenson singled home a run, then stole second and scored on a Stubbs RBI double.
Rafael Lantigua tied the game with a two-run double in the sixth, but Basallo immediately untied it with a solo homer to begin the seventh.
Three straight two-out walks in the eighth put Anthony in the spotlight for his moment for the 'Pigs. Anthony came thru with a two-run single, vaulting the 'Pigs in front for the first time all night, 7-6.
Guillo Zuñiga (S, 3) allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, but sat down the next three, including two strikeouts, to seal the win for the 'Pigs.
Nolan Hoffman (2-0) got his second win of the week for the 'Pigs, pitching a scoreless eighth, working around a triple.
Levi Stoudt (1-4) took the loss for the Tides, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks.
The 'Pigs and Tides continue their series on Saturday, July 26th with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. and Adonis Medina (0-1, 4.50) on the mound for the 'Pigs against Roansy Contreras (6-2, 4.19) for the Tides.
NOR @ LHV | Box Score | MLB Research Tool
Lehigh Valley IronPigs (59-39) 7, Norfolk Tides (38-58) 6 Jul 25th, 2025 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Norfolk 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 6 11 0 Lehigh Valley 0 1 0 0 2 2 0 2 x 7 7 0 Norfolk AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Beavers, DH .305 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 Rutschman, C .182 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 0 Basallo, 1B .282 5 2 5 2 0 1 2 0 0 7 1 MachÃ-n, LF-2B .284 4 1 1 0 0 1 3 1 1 0 0 Barrero, SS .243 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 1 Bowens, LF .241 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Kjerstad, RF .149 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Rivera, Em, 3B .265 4 1 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 Vavra, 2B-SS .242 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 Adams, CF .182 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 Brnovich, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Webb, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson, P, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 RodrÃ-guez, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stoudt, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .253 34 6 11 3 1 2 6 5 9 24 7 BATTING 2B: Basallo 2 (13, Abel, Abel); Rivera, Em (4, Abel).
3B: Rivera, Em (1, Ho ff man).
HR: MachÃ-n (13, 1st inning o ff Abel, 2 on, 1 out); Basallo (20, 7th inning o ff Sweet, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Adams; Basallo 10; MachÃ-n 4; Rivera, Em 6; Rutschman.
RBI: Adams (24); Basallo 2 (50); MachÃ-n 3 (60).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Rutschman 2; Kjerstad; Beavers.
GIDP: Bowens; Vavra.
Team RISP: 2-for-11.
Team LOB: 9.
BASERUNNING SB: Adams (10, 2nd base o ff Abel/Stubbs).
CS: Adams (4, 3rd base by Abel/Stubbs).
Lehigh Valley AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A Crawford, LF .326 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 Stevenson, CF .233 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 1 1 0 Anthony, 1B .299 5 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 2 11 2 Stubbs, C .276 5 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 10 1 Rincones Jr., RF .218 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 Breaux, DH .219 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Walton, SS .234 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 3 Castro, R, 3B .231 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 Lantigua, 2B .237 2 2 1 1 0 0 2 2 0 1 6 Abel, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sims, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweet, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ho ff man, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Zuñiga, P .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals .265 31 7 7 3 0 0 7 8 8 27 15 BATTING 2B: Stubbs 2 (9, Brnovich, Johnson, P); Lantigua (11, Johnson, P).
TB: Anthony 2; Castro, R; Lantigua 2; Stevenson; Stubbs 4.
RBI: Anthony 2 (8); Lantigua 2 (36); Stevenson (33); Stubbs (40); Walton (48).
2-out RBI: Anthony 2; Stubbs.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Anthony; Lantigua; Rincones Jr. 3; Stubbs 2.
Team RISP: 4-for-15.
Team LOB: 9.
BASERUNNING SB: Stubbs (4, 2nd base o ff Webb/Rutschman); Lantigua 2 (13, 2nd base o ff Johnson, P/Rutschman, 2nd base o ff Stoudt/Rutschman); Stevenson (20, 2nd base o ff Johnson, P/Rutschman).
FIELDING DP: 3 (Castro, R-Anthony-Stubbs; Lantigua-Anthony-Walton; Castro, R-Lantigua- Anthony).
Norfolk ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Brnovich 6.09 2.1 3 1 1 1 1 0 12 Webb 3.28 1.2 0 0 0 0 2 0 5 Johnson, P 18.78 1.1 3 4 4 3 4 0 10 RodrÃ-guez 4.18 1.2 0 0 0 1 1 0 6 Stoudt (L, 1-4)(BS, 4) 8.27 1.0 1 2 2 3 0 0 7 Totals 5.32 8.0 7 7 7 8 8 0 40 Lehigh Valley ERA IP H R ER BB SO HR BF Abel 2.31 5.0 7 5 5 3 5 1 24 Sims 5.87 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 5 Sweet 5.75 1.0 1 1 1 1 0 1 4 Ho ff man (W, 2-0) 4.35 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 5 Zuñiga (S, 3) 4.94 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 4 Totals 4.76 9.0 11 6 6 5 9 2 42 WP: Abel.
HBP: Barrero (by Abel); Adams (by Sims); Beavers (by Ho ff man); Breaux (by Brnovich).
Pitches-strikes: Brnovich 51-33; Webb 20-14; Johnson, P 46-23; RodrÃ-guez 26-14; Stoudt 34-18; Abel 86-49; Sims 17-10; Sweet 14-8; Ho ff man 19-12; Zuñiga 13-10.
Groundouts-flyouts: Brnovich 4-2; Webb 2-0; Johnson, P 0-0; RodrÃ-guez 1-1; Stoudt 1-1; Abel 5-3; Sims 1-0; Sweet 2-0; Ho ff man 2-0; Zuñiga 1-0.
Batters faced: Brnovich 12; Webb 5; Johnson, P 10; RodrÃ-guez 6; Stoudt 7; Abel 24; Sims 5; Sweet 4; Ho ff man 5; Zuñiga 4.
Inherited runners-scored: Webb 2-0; RodrÃ-guez 1-0.
Umpires: HP: Tyler Jones. 1B: Thomas Fornarola. 2B: Edwin Jimenez. 3B: Trevor Mathews.
Official Scorer: Dick Shute.
Weather: 74 degrees, Cloudy.
Wind: 3 mph, Calm.
First pitch: 7:08 PM.
T: 3:00.
Att: 9,425.
Venue: Coca-Cola Park.
