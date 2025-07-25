RiverBats Night, Bluey Night Highlight Bats Weekend Homestand

July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

This weekend, the Bats will wrap up a nine-game homestand with three more games against the Iowa Cubs, featuring two one-of-a-kind experiences taking place to kick off the weekend.

On Friday, July 25, the Louisville Bats will host a RiverBats 25th Anniversary celebration, donning their purple and green throwback uniforms. To help celebrate, three former RiverBats players, Chris Sexton, Brandon Larson and Larry Luebbers, will be in attendance, as well as Dave Miley, the RiverBats manager from 2000 to 2003. Additionally, the first 1,500 fans to get to the ballpark will take home their very own RiverBats mesh trucker hat, presented by Total Cleaning Solutions.

Saturday, July 26, will be a special night for Bats fans, as Bluey will be in attendance to meet and greet fans in the Hall of Fame area during the game, starting at 6:30. Saturday evening will also feature a postgame fireworks show to cap off the festivities.

On the field, the Bats boast a revitalized roster that features six of the Reds' top-30 prospects, including Sal Stewart (No. 2) and Hector Rodriguez (No. 10), both of whom made their Bats debut last Friday against St. Paul. Additionally, Chase Petty (No. 6) is slated to get the start for Louisville in Saturday's contest.

Gates will open on Friday and Saturday at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15. Gates will open on Sunday at 12:00 p.m., with first pitch at 1:05.







