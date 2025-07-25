Memphis Pitching Continues Dominance for Third Straight Win

July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 3-1 win on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell allowed one run on three hits, walked none and struck out one. With the outing, the Memphis starting pitchers have allowed two runs in 24.2 innings pitched to start the series. Roddery Munoz (3-2) tossed 2.1 scoreless innings and struck out four to earn the win. Matt Svanson (S, 1) earned his first career Triple-A save with a scoreless ninth.

Right fielder Matt Koperniak posted a second consecutive 3-for-4 night with a double and an RBI. The left-handed hitter drove in the tying run on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning and later scored the winning run in the frame. First baseman Matt Lloyd gave Memphis the lead with a two-run single. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 26 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

