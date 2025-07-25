Iowa Walked-off in Louisville
July 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (50-49) suffered a walk-off loss in the ninth inning to the Louisville Bats (44-56) by a 6-5 score tonight at Louisville Slugger Field.
In the first inning, the I-Cubs took a 1-0 lead as James Triantos scored on a throwing error. Louisville got the run back in the second frame on a solo home run from Edwin Rios.
Christian Franklin got Iowa back on top with a double to make it 2-1, but the Bats again tied the game on a homer from Rece Hinds.
In the fifth, Ben Cowles hit a bases-clearing triple which gave the I-Cubs a 5-2 advantage. Rios hit his second homer of the game in the sixth to cut the lead to 5-4 and Louisville later tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh frame.
Francisco Urbaez singled home a run in the ninth to give the Bats the 6-5 walk-off victory.
Iowa will play at Louisville on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:15 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
