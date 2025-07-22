Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 22 vs. Scranton/WB

July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/WB RailRiders (17-3, 55-37) vs. Cocos Locos de Rochester (9-12, 36-57)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

TBA vs. RHP Chase Solesky (4-5, 4.93)

SUNDAY BEST: The Rochester Red Wings and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs concluded their season series on a rainy Sunday afternoon in Allentown, Pennsylvania...looking to take the rubber match in the three-game set and salvage a season-series split, the Wings defeated the IronPigs in the finale, 8-0...C FRANCISCO MEJIA crushed his first homer as a Red Wing and 3B TREY LIPSCOMB logged a multi-hit day, including his second homer in as many days, in the win...the Wings are set to take the field as the Cocos Locos de Rochester against the red-hot Scranton/WB RailRiders, winners of 11-straight, tonight at Innovative Field...RHP CHASE SOLESKY will take the mound for Rochester in the series opener.

BOB THE BUTCHER: CF ROBERT HASSELL III lined a single to right as part of a 1-for-2 day on Sunday afternoon, continuing his tear against Philadelphia's top farm club...this season (19 games), the Tennessee native finished with a .423 (33-for-78) average against the IronPigs with a 1.148 OPS, four homers, and 18 RBI....423 marks the highest batting average by a Red Wing against a single opponent (min. 15 G) since at least 2004, and is the second-highest mark by any player in the International League this season behind only Iowa's Jonathon Long (.476 vs. STP)...

Hassell III and Jake Noll against Syracuse in 2021 (37) are the only two Red Wings since at least 2004 to pick up at least 30 hits against a single team in a season...he is also one of six Red Wings since '04 (min. 50 AB) to log a 1.100+ OPS against one team.

HOUDINI: LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA tossed 5.0 scoreless innings in his first start as a Red Wing since 4/13 at Scranton/WB...the Japanese-born lefty allowed six hits, while striking out two and walking two in his outing...the southpaw escaped jams with runners in scoring position with less than two outs in both the fourth and fifth innings...

Ogasawara has turned in at least 5.0 innings while allowing one earned run or fewer in three of his four starts with the Red Wings, including his debut on 4/1 against the IronPigs.

PICKED UP THE 'PEN: The Red Wings bullpen had another strong outing on Sunday, going 4.0 innings and holding the IronPigs scoreless...over the weekend, Rochester relievers boasted a 1.69 ERA (2 ER/10.2 IP), tied for second among IL bullpens...LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON tossed a scoreless inning on Sunday which marked his 12th straight appearance without allowing a run, tied for the longest stretch by a Red Wings reliever since 2018...since 6/1, the southpaw boasts IL-bests in ERA (0.52, 1 ER/17.1 IP) and opponent batting average (.107) among relievers with 15.0 or more innings pitched.

TREY-BALL: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB went 3-for-4 at the dish Sunday afternoon, crushing his second homer in as many days and fifth of the year, while roping a pair of doubles in the win for a career-high three extra-base hits...the Tennessee product has gone yard in back-to-back games four times in his Minor League career, the last time coming on 7/3 & 7/4 in 2024 against Buffalo...

The Maryland Native's three-hit game marked Lipscomb's fifth of the season, trailing only CF ROBERT HASSELL III (7) for the lead among Red Wings this season.

Lipscomb became the fourth Red Wing to hit three or more extra base hits in a game this season, and first since YOHANDY MORALES on 7/8 vs. Worcester.

FRANC THE TANK: C FRANCISCO MEJIA crushed his first homer as a Red Wing in the top of the third inning on Sunday...the Dominican Republic native's long ball travelled 380 feet, and was part of a 1-for-4 day for Mejia...before signing with the Nationals earlier this month, Mejia had hit five homers for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in the Mexican League...between LMB and Triple-A this season, Mejia is hitting .320 (63-for-197) with six homers, a triple, 15 doubles, and 49 RBI...

The former Cleveland Guardians prospect was selected to the 2025 LMB All-Star Team before signing a Minor League deal with Washington.

BAKE YOUR MARK: LF DARREN BAKER swiped second base in the top of the fifth on Sunday, his 19th of the season and 76th of his career...the California native ranks second among all active Red Wings this season, behind RF ANDREW PINCKNEY (24)...Baker's 76 career stolen bases mark the most by any Red Wing in the Nationals era (since 2021), and is good for third in franchise history...

Baker also holds the Nationals era records for hits (295), games played (286), walks (113), and runs scored (151).

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2009: On this day in 2009, the Red Wings dominated the Toledo Mud Hens in shutout fashion, 13-0...the Wings took the lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run homer from RF HOWIE CLARK, and never looked back, scoring 13 runs on 16 hits...both Clark and 3B TREVOR PLOUFFE led the way with three-hit days, and LHP FRANCISCO LIRIANO tossed 7.0 shutout innings, striking out 10 en route to his ninth winning decision of the season (finished the season with 10 Triple-A wins).







