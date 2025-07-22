Rochester Ends RailRiders' Streak

ROCHESTER, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 7-1 to the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night at Innovative Field, snapping the RailRiders' 11-game winning streak.

Rochester opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Robert Hassell, III reached on a single and advanced to third on an error. A sac fly from Yohandy Morales gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

The Wings added a run in the second on a solo home run by Andrew Pinckney off Sean Boyle. In the third, Jose Tena reached on a ground rule double and scored on a single from former RailRider Andres Chapparo for a 3-0 advantage.

In the fourth, Rochester added four runs on three hits and a pair of walks to build a 7-0 lead, keyed by a two-run single off Boyle by Morales and a two-run double from Tena against reliever Yerry De Los Santos, who had just joined the RailRiders on a Major League Rehab Assignment.

Rafael Flores broke up the Red Wings' shutout bid in the top of the eighth, drilling a payoff pitch from Marquis Grissom, Jr. 413 feet to left for his first Triple-A home run.

Boyle (7-7) allowed the first six runs, five earned, on five hits over 3.2 innings of work in the loss. Chase Solesky (5-5) earned the win with five shutout innings.

The 11-game winning streak matched the 2009 record, set over the first 11 games of the season, for the longest winning streak in franchise history.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its only series in Rochester this year on Wednesday at 6:05 P.M. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on July 29 against the Nashville Sounds.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

17-4, 55-38







