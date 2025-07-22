Jumbo Shrimp Top Bulls 8-4

July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC- The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hit three homers to account for the entirety of their offense in beating the Durham Bulls 8-4 on Tuesday night at the DBAP.

Durham (13-7) pushed ahead early thanks to a first inning single by Curtis Mead, then Tre Morgan homered to right in the fourth for a 2-0 advantage.

But Jacksonville's (11-10) Matt Mervis connected for a three-run shot in the sixth against Bulls starter Connor Seabold (L, 3-4) for a 3-2 lead. Maximo Acosta followed later in the sixth with a two-run homer against reliever Joey Gerber. Deyvison De Los Santos closed out the scoring by knocking a three-run home run in the ninth against Michael Flynn.

Durham collected nine hits and six walks, but grounded into three double plays.

The Shrimp win was their first in seven games at the DBAP this season.

How It Happened: Seabold threw five scoreless innings and led 2-0 until a pair of walks started the sixth inning. After a pop out, Mervis drilled a 0-1 pitch into the right field bleachers. Seabold was making his first appearance since July 13th.

Rehab Report: Tampa Bay Rays outfielders Jonny DeLuca and Richie Palacios batted 1-2 in the lineup as they continued their trek back toward the majors. DeLuca went 0-4 with a walk, but hit into two double plays. Palacios played seven innings in left field and was 0-3 at the plate.

What's Next: Duncan Davitt (0-1, 9.64) is slated to start for the Bulls on Wednesday night against Adam Laskey (0-1, 2.25) at 6:35 PM ET.







International League Stories from July 22, 2025

