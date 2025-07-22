Jumbo Shrimp Top Bulls 8-4
July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC- The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hit three homers to account for the entirety of their offense in beating the Durham Bulls 8-4 on Tuesday night at the DBAP.
Durham (13-7) pushed ahead early thanks to a first inning single by Curtis Mead, then Tre Morgan homered to right in the fourth for a 2-0 advantage.
But Jacksonville's (11-10) Matt Mervis connected for a three-run shot in the sixth against Bulls starter Connor Seabold (L, 3-4) for a 3-2 lead. Maximo Acosta followed later in the sixth with a two-run homer against reliever Joey Gerber. Deyvison De Los Santos closed out the scoring by knocking a three-run home run in the ninth against Michael Flynn.
Durham collected nine hits and six walks, but grounded into three double plays.
The Shrimp win was their first in seven games at the DBAP this season.
How It Happened: Seabold threw five scoreless innings and led 2-0 until a pair of walks started the sixth inning. After a pop out, Mervis drilled a 0-1 pitch into the right field bleachers. Seabold was making his first appearance since July 13th.
Rehab Report: Tampa Bay Rays outfielders Jonny DeLuca and Richie Palacios batted 1-2 in the lineup as they continued their trek back toward the majors. DeLuca went 0-4 with a walk, but hit into two double plays. Palacios played seven innings in left field and was 0-3 at the plate.
What's Next: Duncan Davitt (0-1, 9.64) is slated to start for the Bulls on Wednesday night against Adam Laskey (0-1, 2.25) at 6:35 PM ET.
International League Stories from July 22, 2025
- Cocos Locos Jump on RailRiders, Win Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Pair of Late Runs Push Bisons Past Columbus 3-1 Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Malloy Homers in Tuesday Loss to Indy - Toledo Mud Hens
- Over 10,000 Fans Attend Series Opener - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Surge to Series-Opening 9-4 Win over Iowa - Louisville Bats
- Caissie's Five-Hit Night Not Enough in 9-4 Loss to Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp Top Bulls 8-4 - Durham Bulls
- Mets Shine Past Storm Chasers, 4-3, on Sunny Tuesday in Syracuse - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Ends RailRiders' Streak - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Homers Three Times in Tuesday Victory against Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasers Drop Series Opener 4-3 to Mets - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 22, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- July 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Rodolfo Castro Walk-Off Homer Sends 'Pigs by Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox' July Weekend Was Best-Attended Ever - Worcester Red Sox
- Walk-Off Home Run Sinks Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons First Ever Drone Show Set for August 2 "Women in Sports Night" Game - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 22 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- July 31: Bisons Next 'Luces de Buffalo' Game Includes Youth Jersey Replica Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- Marlins Fans Can Catch Select Jumbo Shrimp Games on FanDuel Sports Network - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.