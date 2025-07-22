Chasers Drop Series Opener 4-3 to Mets
July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
SYRACUSE, NY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 4-3 to the Syracuse Mets in the series opener Tuesday night.
Omaha scored the first run of the game, as MJ Melendez led off the 1st inning with a triple and scored on an RBI groundout from Drew Waters for a 1-0 advantage.
Chandler Champlain made the start for Omaha, and while he worked a scoreless 1st frame, the Mets took a 2-1 lead in the 2nd with a pair of RBI singles.
Champlain followed with 3.0 scoreless innings to end his day, including a 1-2-3 frame in the 5th, retiring 6 straight close to his start. Ethan Bosacker relieved Champlain in the 6th and Syracuse extended its lead to 4-1 with a 2-run home run.
In the 8th, Chazz Martinez replaced Bosacker, working a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts.
The Storm Chasers shrunk the deficit to 4-3 in the 9th after Carter Jensen walked and Cavan Biggio hit a 2-run home run to score him, though Omaha could not rally further and the 4-3 score held to be final.
Omaha returns to action on Wednesday against the Syracuse Mets, with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. CT at NBT Bank Field. Right-hander John Gant is scheduled to pitch.
