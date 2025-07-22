Caissie's Five-Hit Night Not Enough in 9-4 Loss to Louisville
July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Iowa Cubs fell to the Louisville Bats with a score of 9-4 as Owen Caissie went 5-for-5 on the night, just a triple shy of the cycle.
In the first game of the six-game set, the Bats struck first with a P.J. Higgins double, and drove in a run 1-0. Then, Owen Caissie ripped a two-run homer into right field as Iowa was up 2-1 in the top of the third inning.
Louisville regained the lead with a three-run homer just inside of the foul pole and a sac fly gave the Bats a 5-2 score in the bottom of the fourth inning. Christian Franklin hit an RBI-single into right field and scored James Triantos for a 5-3 deficit in the top of the fifth inning.
The Bats took a commanding 9-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth with a trio of singles to plate four more runs. Then, Moises Ballesteros hit a single just past the second baseman and scored Caissie, but it wasn't enough as the Bats won 9-4.
Caissie's five-hit night was the most since P.J. Higgins had a five-hit against the Omaha Storm Chasers on September 5, 2023.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Louisville Bats on Wednesday, July 23 and first pitch is at 5:35 p.m. CT.
