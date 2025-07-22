July 31: Bisons Next 'Luces de Buffalo' Game Includes Youth Jersey Replica Giveaway

Wepa! The Bisons will play their next 'Luces de Buffalo' game on Thursday, July 31 (6:35 p.m.) and the team won't be the only ones sporting the amazing Luces de Buffalo jerseys for the game against the Mets. That's because the first 1,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. beginning at 5:30 p.m. will receive a free Luces de Buffalo Youth Replica Jersey Giveaway, compliments of the Rodriguez Construction Group.

Get to the ballpark early to get this amazing replica jersey for your kids and celebrate 'Luces de Buffalo.' As part of the celebration, the Bisons will also be highlighting locally-owned Hispanic and Latino business in the concourse pre game as well as featuring Beef Empanadas and Cinnamon Churros Food Specials out of Section 101 for fans to enjoy (while supplies last). Pregame ceremonies will also include a Color Guard from GARPost 1928 commanded by John Sanabria, a ceremonial first pitch from Lt. Jenny Velez, the Community Policing Coordinator of the Buffalo Police Department, and national anthems from singer, Melinda Capeles.

The fun then continues all game long with great music and scoreboard features as the Luces de Buffalo take on the Syracuse Mets!

The Luces de Buffalo, or 'Lights of Buffalo,' pays tribute to the impact of the many great Hispanic and Latino players in Bisons team history as well as celebrates the rich Hispanic and Latino cultures thriving in Western New York today. Part of Minor League Baseball's 'Copa de la Diversión™' initiative, Luces de Buffalo was developed in conjunction with the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY and enjoyed a tremendous debut over three games during the 2024 season.

'Luces de Buffalo' was chosen to celebrate the City of Buffalo's moniker of 'City of Light,' stemming from the 1901 Pan-American Exposition that was hosted by the city. The exposition showcased the city's use of electricity as well as showcased the independence, cultures and growth of the many nations of the Western Hemisphere following the Spanish-American War.

For more information on Luces de Buffalo games or to get the latest Luces de Buffalo gear, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com/Luces.

About Rodriguez Construction Group

Rodriguez Construction Group (RCG), founded by Buffalo native Luis A. Rodriguez Jr. in January 2012, is a minority-owned and minority-operated business. Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, RCG is a privately held company that excels in delivering specialized Commercial Construction Management and General Construction services to clients throughout Upstate and Western New York. Our expertise spans both private and public sectors, with specialties including Site Work, Selective Demolition, Finish Carpentry, Post Construction Cleaning, and Dumpster Rental Services for commercial and residential projects.

Choosing Rodriguez Construction Group means partnering with a relatable and diverse team that genuinely cares about the region it serves. RCG is committed to creating jobs and fostering community growth, taking great pride in contributing to the development of our local area.

"We Build People, Buildings, and Communities by Changing the Narrative"







