Mets Shine Past Storm Chasers, 4-3, on Sunny Tuesday in Syracuse

July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

José Azocar homers for the Syracuse Mets

Syracuse, NY - With a sharp outing by Paul Blackburn, the Syracuse Mets squeaked past the Omaha Storm Chasers, 4-3, on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Omaha (38-58, 7-15) jumped out to an early lead with their first two hitters. In the top of the first inning, MJ Melendez tripled, and Drew Waters grounded out to bring in a run and put the Storm Chasers on top, 1-0.

Syracuse (47-50, 16-6) didn't waste much time responding with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. After a leadoff triple by Hayden Senger, Yonny Hernandez ripped an RBI single, tying the game, 1-1. Soon after, Hernandez stole second base and came home to score on a Gilberto Celestino RBI single, giving the Mets a 2-1 lead.

That score held through the fifth inning, thanks to an outstanding start by Paul Blackburn. The major league rehabber tossed five innings, allowed one run, and struck out five batters.

In the bottom of the sixth, Syracuse gave itself some cushion. After Hernandez reached base on a fielder's choice, Jose Azocar blasted a two-run homer that extended the Mets advantage to 4-1.

After Blackburn, Justin Hagenman pitched three scoreless innings, only letting one runner on base.

In the ninth, Omaha tightened it up with a two-run home run by Cavan Biggio, cutting the deficit to 4-3, the closest the Storm Chasers would get as Mets reliever Ty Adcock didn't allow any further damage.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Omaha on Wednesday night with game two. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is slated to start for the Mets with right-hander John Gant pitching for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

