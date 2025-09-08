Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 9th to Sunday, September 14th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home to NBT Bank Stadium for their final homestand of the 2025 regular season with a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Boston Red Sox) from Tuesday, September 9th to Sunday, September 14th. The homestand features 9/11 Remembrance Day, College Night, Irish and Italian Jersey giveaways, Fan Appreciation Night, two nights of fireworks, and more.

Tuesday, September 9th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - The week starts with a Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $14 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Tuesday is also La Cheeserie Night Part 4. Fans of "The Tony Kornheiser Show" know. Use the code people. All littles are welcome.

Wednesday, September 10th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This Wednesday is a We Care Wednesday, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use the following link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits: We Care Wednesday

This Wednesday is also a Wildcat and Wine Slushie Wednesday. Fans can enjoy $5 off wings and other select items at the Wildcat Concession Stand down the left-field line. Plus, wine slushies are 50% off at the Jim Beam Dugout Bar behind home plate and on the 315 Bullpen Bar in left field.

Thursday, September 11th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is also 9/11 Remembrance Day. Join the Mets as we honor and remember the heroes of September 11th.

It's also College Night at the ballpark. College students can receive a $5 discount on tickets by presenting their Student ID at the Ticket Office. For more information, contact Stephanie at sdelaney@syracusemets.com or Marc at mbarnat@syracusemets.com.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), and $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, and 1911 hard ciders. Plus, there's always a DJ all game long on the 315 Bullpen Bar. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, September 12th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Friday is Irish Night with an Irish Night jersey giveaway and postgame fireworks, all presented by presented by Associated Medical Professionals of NY. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive an Irish jersey giveaway.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Irish jersey. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Fans are also encouraged to support the Food Bank of Central New York with our gameday Food Drive. The first 500 fans to donate a non-perishable food item will receive a Mets gift. Donations can be made in front of the Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium until 6:30 p.m.

Friday is also a Fizzy Friday and Fireworks Friday. Special beverage ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for all beverages at the -196 Pub & Grub, located underneath the Metropolitan Club on the first base side, including canned craft beers, canned cocktails, water, or soda. ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

Saturday, September 13th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This Super Saturday is the 8th Annual Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Night, Italian Heritage Night with jersey giveaway, and postgame fireworks, all presented by the Nappi Family and the Upstate Nappi Wellness Institute. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive an Italian Jersey giveaway.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Italian Jersey. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

The Food Drive with the Food Bank of CNY continues. The first 500 fans to donate a non-perishable food item will receive a Mets gift. Donations can be made in front of the Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium until 6:30 p.m.

After the game, fans can enjoy a special postgame fireworks show to close out Fan Appreciation Night, presented by the Nappi Family and the Upstate Nappi Wellness Institute

Sunday, September 14th (1:05 p.m. game, 12:00 p.m. gates) - The season finale is a great day to be a kid at the ballpark. Every Sunday is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a bag of chips, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a kids ice cream.

Before and during the game, there will be family entertainment with Jeff the Magic Man on the concourse. After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Sunday is also Alzheimer's Awareness Day, presented by the Alzheimer's Association CNY Chapter.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy a Boozy Brunch at the ballpark. For $65, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features a sumptuous menu (Possible items include: French Toast, Belgian Waffles, Frittata's, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Fried Chicken, Sliders), bagels, muffins, bacon, sausage, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Mimosas. A full cash bar is also available. Fans can buy Boozy Brunch tickets at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/events/brunch.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833), or at syracusemets.com.







