Adam Plutko Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Published on September 8, 2025 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - After a dominant outing to help the Louisville Bats extend their longest winning streak of the season, pitcher Adam Plutko was named International League Pitcher of the Week for the first week of September.

The weekly award from September 1-7 is the third for a Bats player during the 2025 season and the first since Aaron Wilkerson took home the award on May 26. Chase Petty was the first Bat to earn the Pitcher of the Week award on May 12.

This is the third time Plutko has been named International League Pitcher of the Week and the sixth weekly award of his professional career. With the Columbus Clippers, Plutko won International League Pitcher of the Week on both August 21, 2016, and June 3, 2018. He previously won Carolina League Pitcher of the Week honors twice in the 2015 season and Midwest League Pitcher of the Week once during the 2014 season.

A member of the Louisville rotation since joining the club in May, Plutko took the mound last Saturday night against the St. Paul Saints and was in fine form. After spending most of 2024 with the Saints, Plutko shut down his former team at Louisville Slugger Field.

After allowing a first-inning single, Plutko retired the next 17 hitters he faced until another hit in the seventh. In total, Plutko pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just the two hits with no walks and a season-high seven strikeouts to earn his team-leading eighth victory of the season as Louisville defeated St. Paul 4-3 to extend the winning streak to eight games.

The win is Plutko's third straight dating back to August 24. In that span, he has posted a stellar 0.45 ERA, giving up just one run in 20.0 innings while walking three and striking out 15. His last two starts were both seven scoreless innings each to give him a 14.0 inning scoreless streak, the longest by any Louisville pitcher this season.

For the season, the 33-year-old veteran is 8-7 with a 4.25 ERA in 19 starts, holding opponents to a .239 average over 91.0 innings as an anchor of the Louisville rotation.

Plutko is currently in his first season as a member of the Cincinnati Reds organization after signing as a minor league free agent in April. He returned stateside in 2024 and pitched mostly with St. Paul last season after pitching for the LG Twins in Korea's KBO from 2022-23. Prior to that, Plutko pitched in 88 Major Leauge games between the Cleveland Indians (2016-20) and Baltimore Orioles (2021). He was originally drafted by Cleveland in the 11th round of the 2013 draft out of UCLA.

Plutko and the Bats are red-hot, riding a nine-game winning streak and having won 13 of their last 14 games entering their final road trip of the 2025 season. The Bats begin a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.







