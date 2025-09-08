Bulls Host Norfolk for Final Homestand of 2025 this Week

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return home for their final homestand of the 2025 campaign, hosting the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, for a seven-game series beginning on Tuesday, September 9.

Tuesday, September 9 vs Norfolk

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: RapidScale

Tendies and Tallboys Tuesday: Enjoy chicken tenders for just $2 each, or three for $5, or even a helmet of ten for $15. And did we mention $5 Foothills, Miller Lite, Bud, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra canned tallboy beers?

College Night: Rep your favorite school's colors at College Night at the DBAP! The Duke Blue Devil, Rameses, and Mr. Wuf are all scheduled to be in attendance as well.

College Night Ticket Package: A limited number of University 24 ounce steel water bottles are available to add to your ticket, featuring NCCU, Duke, UNC, NC State, and ECU. Click here to learn more and secure yours.

Wednesday, September 10 vs Norfolk

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Wednesday Night Baseball: Be here at the DBAP for one more midweek evening as the Bulls face off against the Norfolk Tides.

 Thursday, September 11 vs Norfolk

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: SERVPRO

First Responders Appreciation: The Bulls salute and our incredible local first responders at the DBAP, featuring on-field contests throughout the night with local fire, police, and EMS departments.

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can once again enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2025.

Bark in the Park presented by Vet Emergency Group: Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve and lawn sections. For more information on Bark in the Park, please click here.

Friday, September 12 vs Norfolk

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Carolina Hurricanes

Hockey Night: Celebrate Hockey Night with the Durham Bulls and the Carolina Hurricanes, with Bulls players and coaches wearing specialty Stadium Series edition jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Saturday, September 13 vs Norfolk

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Gates Open: 12:00pm

Doubleheader Game One: The Bulls face the Tides in game one of their doubleheader on Saturday, September 13. Please note that separate tickets are required for each game of that day's twinbill, and each game will be seven innings in regulation per MLB rules.

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken the Bat Dog's brother Champ make fetch happen by grabbing Bulls players' bats on the field during the game one more time in 2025.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under get to run the same bases as Bulls players after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Saturday, September 13 vs Norfolk

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds

Doubleheader Game Two: The Bulls face the Tides in game one of their doubleheader on Saturday, September 13. Please note that separate tickets are required for each game of that day's twinbill, and each game will be seven innings in regulation per MLB rules.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stick around after the game for the final post-game fireworks show of the season, presented by Window World!

Sunday, September 14 vs Norfolk

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Gates Open: 12:00pm

Game Sponsor: Primrose Schools of the Greater Triangle

Fan Appreciation: The Bulls salute their amazing fans one more time in 2025, featuring giveaways throughout that day's game.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under get to run the same bases as Bulls players after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Tickets for all 2025 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.







