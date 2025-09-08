Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: Charlotte Knights, September 9-14

Published on September 8, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 VS. CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS

FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | GATES: 11:00 A.M.

RHP Shane Panzini (0-0, 10.13 ERA) vs. RHP Mike Clevinger (5-2, 4.13 ERA)

PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items and receive one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands

SENIOR BINGO: Chasers fans 55 and wiser can play bingo in the Ballpark Way area. | Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska

FIRST 100 FREE ON THE GREEN: FNBO cardholders can present their card at the Werner Park box office and receive up to 4 free Leonard Management McDonald's Berm tickets for today's game. | Presented by FNBO

HIT-A-THON: Pledge a dollar amount per hit during Omaha's last homestand (September 9-14) to help support Chasers Charities. For example, if you pledge $1 per hit and the Chasers get 60 hits during the last homestand, your donation will be $60. Chasers Charities is a nonprofit organization that influences youth sports in the greater Omaha area. To date in 2025, Chasers Charities has awarded over $22,000 in grants.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 VS. CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

PREGAME DOG PARADE: Owners and their dogs can strut their stuff on the field before the game! Fans can line up prior to the parade's 6:00 start by Section 125.

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your dog to the park and sit in the berm or Section 101. All dogs must be registered before entry. | Presented by MERCK Animal Health

SENIORS STROLL THE BASES: We invite all fans 55 and wiser to stroll the bases after the game!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 VS. CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

TBD vs. RHP Owen White (MLB Rehab)

$3 THURSDAY: Get tickets*, 12 oz Busch Light cans, and select concessions for $3 each, while supplies last. *Tickets are $3.00 at the Werner Park box office or $5.16 when purchased online. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

9/11 TICKET DONATION: In memoriam of the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, the Storm Chasers have donated 911 tickets to local first responders, dispatchers, and military personnel.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 VS. CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

TBD vs. LHP Shane Murphy (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT: Come out to Werner Park as we celebrate the fans with in-game prizes, airbrush tattoos and a balloon artist! Before the game, our Omaha Storm Chasers Player Awards will be handed out, including Pitcher of the Year, Hitter of the Year, Steve Pivovar Prospect of the Year, Fan Favorite of the Year and Community Hero of the Year. Additionally, the Storm Chasers will wear their 1973-inspired retro uniforms, as voted on by the fans. | Presented by Horseshoe Casino Council Bluffs

MYSTERY BAG SALE: Try your luck in our final mystery bag sale of the year! With more than 40 autographed baseballs available, potential items include memorabilia signed by Jac Caglianone, Freddy Fermin, Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Fall of 2021 Storm Chasers team (includes Witt Jr.) Additionally, a bench hand-crafted from old Kansas City Royals broken bats will be available for auction.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY: Stick around after the game for our final fireworks show of the year!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 VS. CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 P.M.

TBD vs. RHP Duncan Davitt (1-2, 4.38 ERA)

THE LIFE OF A STORM CHASER NIGHT: Join us as we celebrate the music of the biggest pop star on the planet, featuring friendship bracelet making stations, a lookalike contest, and more!

TAKE MEOWT TO THE BALLGAME: Bring your cat with you to Werner Park as part of The Life of a Storm Chaser Night! All cats must be registered prior to entry

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VS. CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS

FIRST PITCH: 2:05 P.M. | GATES: 1:00 P.M.

TBD vs. TBD

FAMILY FUNDAY - BALLOON ARTIST: Fun for the whole family, featuring a balloon artist! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

EVERYONE RUNS THE BASES: After kids 12 and under, fans of all ages are welcome run the bases. Parents may run with kids.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games on MiLB TV or Bally Sports Live. The entire series can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and NewsTalk 1290 KOIL.

HITTIN' HAROLD

While the Chasers were on the road, INF Harold Castro was named the International League's August Player of the Month. Last month, Castro hit .433 (39-for-90), with a Minor League-best 76 total bases. He hit a league-leading 10 homers and ranked 1st in the IL with 39 hits and 28 RBI. The award-winning month raised his average more than 50 points, from .248 at the end of July to .302 at the start of September.

Since August 9, Castro leads all Major AND Minor League players with 81 total bases. His .448 batting average, .931 slugging percentage and 1.439 OPS all rank 1st among 486 players between MLB and MiLB with at least 95 plate appearances since August 9.

THERE'S A FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING!

Omaha's final homestand of the year marks the first time the club has played the Charlotte Knights. This series marks the first time the Triple-A Omaha club Chasers plays a White Sox Triple-A affiliate since 1998, when the Omaha Royals went 6-3 in 9 games against the Calgary Cannons.

Prior to joining the Pacific Coast League in 1998, the O-Royals played in the American Association with the Nashville Sounds, a White Sox affiliate from 1993 to 1997. The Sounds and O-Royals played 46 games at Rosenblatt Stadium in this 5-year span, with an even 23-23 record.

The Knights have played out of the International League since 1993 and have been affiliated with the White Sox since 1999. The Chasers joined the IL in 2021, and Charlotte represents the 18th IL team Omaha has played since 2021, with the Worcester Red Sox remaining.

The Storm Chasers have played at Truist Field in Charlotte, however. Omaha beat the Pawtucket Red Sox 4-2 in the 2014 Triple-A National Championship game on September 16, 2014, at what was then known as BB&T Ballpark.

BAND OF REBELS

Omaha RHP Brandon Johnson and Charlotte INF Jacob Gonzalez were both members of the University of Mississippi's 2022 Men's College World Series champion's squad. Johnson picked up the save as he struck out the side in the top of the 9th to secure the title victory over Oklahoma, while Gonzalez made the start at shortstop, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored.







