Wetherholt Homers as Redbirds Drop Opener to Stripers

July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 4-3 loss on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Shortstop JJ Wetherholt smacked his second Triple-A home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning and tie the game at one. The leadoff blast is the first such homer of his Triple-A career and sixth by a Memphis batter this season. Through Tuesday, Michael Siani owned four leadoff home runs in 2025, and Masyn Winn hit one in a Major League Rehab Assignment.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks led the Redbirds offensively with a 3-for-4 effort. Tuesday night was the left-handed hitter's sixth three-hit game and 20th multi-hit game this season. Designated hitter Luken Baker went 2-for-4 and smacked a double. First baseman Matt Lloyd also went 2-for-4 and added an RBI.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac posted his best start as a Redbird. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on two hits, walked three and struck out two in 5.0 innings pitched. The two hits and one run are the lowest marks allowed by Plesac at Triple-A this season.

Oddanier Mosqueda's scoreless streak ended at 9.0 innings on a solo home run in the eighth inning. Mosqueda (4-5) had not allowed a run in his last seven appearances to start July.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, July 23 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

