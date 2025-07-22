Rodolfo Castro Walk-Off Homer Sends 'Pigs by Tides

July 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - On the very first pitch of the last of the ninth inning, Rodolfo Castro ripped a screaming solo homer to give the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (56-39, 10-11) a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Norfolk Tides (38-55, 8-12) on Tuesday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Jeremiah Jackson started the scoring in the first for the Tides with a solo homer. The 'Pigs didn't tie the game up until the sixth when Óscar Mercado came through with an RBI single.

Silas Ardoin hit a solo homer in the top of the eighth to put the Tides ahead but Keaton Anthony answered with his first of the year in the bottom half to tie the game.

After Nolan Hoffman (1-0) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the 'Pigs, Castro stepped up to kick off the bottom half in style, sending everyone home happy with his 11th long ball of the season.

Matt Bowman (1-1) took the loss for the Tides, the only pitch he threw being Castro's homer.

The 'Pigs and Tides continue their series on Wednesday, July 23rd with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. with Gabe Mosser (3-3, 5.72) on the mound for the 'Pigs against Cameron Weston (2-5, 4.55) for the Tides.

