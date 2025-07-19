Rojas Powers RailRiders to Tenth Straight Win

WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders staved off the Worcester Red Sox for a 10-8 win on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. Jose Rojas hit three home runs to help lead the RailRiders to their tenth straight win.

Everson Pereira and Spencer Jones hit back-to-back home runs off Isaac Coffey to start the game. Pereira's traveled 357 feet to left while Jones banked his 427 feet to center off the batter's eye for a 2-0 lead. Worcester countered with a three-run home run by Blaze Jordan in the bottom of the first to take a 3-2 edge.

The WooSox extended their lead against RailRiders starter Erick Leal in the second. David Hamilton tripled to right and scored on a throwing error for a 4-2 advantage.

With one on and two outs in the top of the third, Rojas homered to right, tying the game at four.

In the fifth, Rojas tripled in Jeimer Candelario to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 5-4 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead in the sixth on a Spencer Jones double that drove in Duke Ellis.

Rojas drilled his second home run of the game and 16th of the year in the top of the seventh, 429 feet to center, for a 7-4 edge. Jones singled in Ellis to build a four-run difference.

In the bottom of the eighth, seven consecutive Worcester batters singled off Clayton Beeter to tie the game at eight.

Rojas led off the top of the ninth with his third home run of the day; the second three-homer game this season for the 31-year-old. After Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases against Isaiah Campbell, T.J. Rumfield walked to extend the lead to 10-8.

Worcester loaded the bases against Kervin Castro in the bottom of the ninth, but the right-hander struck out former RailRider Ronaldo Hernandez to end the game.

Erick Leal worked the first five innings for the RailRiders, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits with two strikeouts. Jayvien Sandridge and Brent Headrick authored scoreless innings in back of Leal. Beeter (1-0) notched the win and Castro garnered his second save of the year. Campbell (5-5) took the loss for the WooSox.

Eight of nine Scranton/Wilkes-Barre batters had at least one hit, paced by four-hit games from Jones and Rojas. Rojas's three home runs give him 17, matching Pereira for the team lead.

The RailRiders ten-game winning streak is their longest since the 2009 season when the club won 11 straight to start the year.

Carlos Carrasco takes the mound for the RailRiders on Sunday in the series finale against Robert Stock. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its nine-game road trip on Tuesday at Rochester and returns to PNC Field on July 29 against the Nashville Sounds.

