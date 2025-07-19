Carlson Launches Walk-Off Homer For Tides
July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (8-10 | 38-53) finished two games against the Syracuse Mets (14-6 | 45-50) on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk lost a suspended game from Friday night into Saturday, 16-7. The Tides would take game two, 6-4, on a walk-off home run.
Game one turned out to be a blowout. After starting the suspended game 7-6 in the Mets favor in the bottom of the seventh, they added one run in the eighth and then an eight-spot in the ninth to rout the Tides. Dylan Carlson blasted a solo home run in the ninth to cap the Tides scoring. On Friday night, Dylan Beavers blasted a three-run homer to highlight the Tides offense.
Game two was mostly a pitcher's duel/ Both teams scored a run in back-to-back half innings, with Heston Kjerstad knocking an RBI in the second inning for the Tides, while José Azocar hit an RBI single in the third for Syrcause. LHP Cade Povich made a start on MLB rehab for Norfolk. He went 3.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six. On the opposing side, RHP Brandon Sproat allowed one run in 5.0 innings pitched for the Mets.
Syracuse broke open with a three-spot in the sixth inning to give them the 4-1 lead. However, Jeremiah Jacksoncame up clutch with his ninth home run of the season in the eighth. It was a three-run shot to tie the game up. In the ninth inning with no outs, Carlson would homer for a second time on the day. The walk-off two-run homer was the second walk-off homer for Carlson, who also did so on May 15 vs. Jacksonville. That game followed a suspended contest as well.
Tomorrow will be a rubber match between the Tides and Mets, with first pitch at 1:05 pm. RHP Roansy Contreras (6-2, 3.82) is the probable for Norfolk, while Syracuse will have a bullpen day.
International League Stories from July 19, 2025
- Sounds Score Three Unanswered To Take Series Over Indians - Nashville Sounds
- Indians' Rally Stymied by Sounds - Indianapolis Indians
- Late Rally Falls Short in Chasers' Loss to Bisons - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Cowles Crushes a Couple of Two-Run Shots Versus Columbus, 7-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Near Shutout Turns into Tough Loss for the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Dominate Saints with 15-3 Win - Louisville Bats
- Saints Beat Up By Bats, 15-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Carlson Launches Walk-Off Homer For Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons First Ever Drone Show Set to Follow August 2nd Game vs. Mets - Buffalo Bisons
- Brandon Sproat Continues to Shine as Mets Split Saturday Doubleheader against Tides - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Stun Knights with Seven-Run Ninth in 7-4 Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Defeat Omaha 3-2, Snap Losing Skid - Buffalo Bisons
- Mick Abel Continues to Dazzle as 'Pigs Roll Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Wings Drop Second of Three-Game Set in Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Ritchie Wins Triple-A Debut, Stripers Prevail 5-3 over Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Marsee's Three Hits, Home Run Not Enough in 5-3 Defeat - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rojas Powers RailRiders to Tenth Straight Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 19, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 19 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Beat Iowa in 10 Innings Friday - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.