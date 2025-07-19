Carlson Launches Walk-Off Homer For Tides

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (8-10 | 38-53) finished two games against the Syracuse Mets (14-6 | 45-50) on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk lost a suspended game from Friday night into Saturday, 16-7. The Tides would take game two, 6-4, on a walk-off home run.

Game one turned out to be a blowout. After starting the suspended game 7-6 in the Mets favor in the bottom of the seventh, they added one run in the eighth and then an eight-spot in the ninth to rout the Tides. Dylan Carlson blasted a solo home run in the ninth to cap the Tides scoring. On Friday night, Dylan Beavers blasted a three-run homer to highlight the Tides offense.

Game two was mostly a pitcher's duel/ Both teams scored a run in back-to-back half innings, with Heston Kjerstad knocking an RBI in the second inning for the Tides, while José Azocar hit an RBI single in the third for Syrcause. LHP Cade Povich made a start on MLB rehab for Norfolk. He went 3.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six. On the opposing side, RHP Brandon Sproat allowed one run in 5.0 innings pitched for the Mets.

Syracuse broke open with a three-spot in the sixth inning to give them the 4-1 lead. However, Jeremiah Jacksoncame up clutch with his ninth home run of the season in the eighth. It was a three-run shot to tie the game up. In the ninth inning with no outs, Carlson would homer for a second time on the day. The walk-off two-run homer was the second walk-off homer for Carlson, who also did so on May 15 vs. Jacksonville. That game followed a suspended contest as well.

Tomorrow will be a rubber match between the Tides and Mets, with first pitch at 1:05 pm. RHP Roansy Contreras (6-2, 3.82) is the probable for Norfolk, while Syracuse will have a bullpen day.







International League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.