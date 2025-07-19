Bisons Defeat Omaha 3-2, Snap Losing Skid

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, N.Y.- The Buffalo Bisons snapped a nine-game losing streak at Sahlen Field with a 3-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers Saturday night, thanks to Christian Bethancourt's sixth home run of the season and effective bullpen pitching.

In a bullpen-heavy game, the Bisons had five pitchers touch the mound. The Storm Chasers were held scoreless until the ninth inning and were limited to just five hits.

Through the early innings of the contest, batters were held quiet thanks to potent play from both starting pitchers. CJ Van Eyk held Omaha to four hits and two walks, while striking out three in his 3.1 innings on the mound. 45-year-old Rich Hill started for the Storm Chasers and held the Bisons hitless and struck out one in his lone two innings on the evening.

In the bottom of the third inning, Buffalo tallied the first score of the night. On Justin Dunn's first pitch of the game, Christian Bethancourt hit his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot, handing Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Buffalo added to their lead. With one out, Buddy Kennedy reached base on a Diego Castillo error, and a batter later, Riley Tirotta hit a stand-up double that put runners at second and third. Ali Sanchez followed with an RBI single that brought Kennedy across the plate, pushing the Bisons' lead up to 2-0.

From the top of the fifth inning to the top of the seventh, the defensive stalemate continued. Only one hit was recorded between the two clubs, and four batters reached base.

Easton Lucas took over for Ryan Jennings in the fifth and stifled Omaha's offense. Lucas pitched three scoreless innings, surrendering one hit and one walk, while striking out three and was eventually credited with his second win of the year.

In the bottom of the seventh, strong plate discipline gave Buffalo's offense a push. Rainer Nunez led off the inning and reached base after a pitch hit him. Bethancourt followed with a double, and two batters later, Michael Stefanic walked, which loaded the bases. Following a forceout at home plate, Bethancourt scored off a Beck Way wild pitch, expanding the Bisons' advantage, 3-0.

In the top of the eighth, the Bisons shut down the Storm Chasers' push. With one out Omaha loaded the bases. Mason Fluharty struck out Luca Thresh, and Jonatan Clase hauled in a center field line drive by Tyler Gentry, keeping the score 3-0 Buffalo.

In the ninth inning, Omaha avoided the shutout with a late effort at the plate. Diego Castillo led off with a walk, and moments later was sent home on a Nick Pratto RBI triple, cutting Buffalo's lead to 3-1. Two batters later, Cavan Biggio brought the game within one as he hit a sacrifice fly to left field that dragged Pratto home. A batter later, Drew Waters grounded out to end the ball game and finalize a Bisons 3-2 victory, and an Amir Garrett save.

Buffalo and Omaha will close out their three-game series with a Sunday matinee meeting at Sahlen Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







