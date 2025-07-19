Late Rally Falls Short in Chasers' Loss to Bisons

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 3-2 to the Buffalo Bisons in the 2nd game of their 3-game series, forcing a rubber match in the series finale Sunday.

Rich Hill started Saturday night's game with 2.0 scoreless frames and a 1-2-3 inning in the 2nd. In his 9th start with Omaha, Hill did not allow a hit, retiring 6 of the 7 Bisons he faced.

Justin Dunn followed Hill and the Bisons took a 2-0 lead on a solo home run to open the bottom of the 3rd, then an RBI single produced an unearned run in the 4th due to an Omaha fielding error.

In the 6th, Beck Way relieved Dunn and worked a scoreless frame; however Buffalo extended its advantage to 3-0 on a wild pitch, chasing Way from the game in the 7th. Brandon Johnson replaced Way with two outs, inheriting loaded bases. Johnson quickly retired the Bisons hitter he faced, stranding the inherited runners to keep Omaha within 3.

Johnson returned to the mound in the 8th and worked a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts. In the top of the 9th, Omaha shrunk the deficit to 3-2 after Peyton Wilson walked before going scoring on an RBI triple from Nick Pratto. Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly to plate Pratto, but Omaha's rally ended there for the 3-2 final score.

Omaha returns to action on Sunday against the Buffalo Bisons, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. CT at Sahlen Field. Right-hander Thomas Hatch is scheduled to pitch.







