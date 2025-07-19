Near Shutout Turns into Tough Loss for the Knights

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights were on the verge of a strong bounce back victory Saturday until the Durham Bulls exploded in the game's final inning. Charlotte took a 4-0 lead into the top of the ninth but Durham's offense had one last gasp. The Bulls scored seven runs, all via the longball, and dealt the Knights a 7-4 defeat.

Corey Julks and Andre Lipcius each hit solo Home Runs in the bottom of the first inning. Dominic Fletcher and Lipcius both added RBI singles in the middle innings and the Knights built their 4-0 lead with a good mix of power and timely hitting.

The pitching performance was led by Yoendrys Gomez. Charlotte's right-hander worked four scoreless innings, struck out six, and escaped a few difficult spots. Chase Plymell, Adisyn Coffey, and Jairo Iriarte all recorded scoreless appearances out of the bullpen as well.

In the ninth, Durham hit a pair of two-run Home Runs to tie the game. Later in the inning, a couple of two-out singles set the stage for a go-ahead, three-run homer and the Knights faced their first deficit of the game. Charlotte went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Defensively, Jacob Amaya made a highlight-reel leaping catch that led to a critical double-play. Julks, Lipcius, and Bryan Ramos all finished with multi-hit performances.

The Knights wrap up their series with the Bulls on Sunday evening at 5:05pm ET.







