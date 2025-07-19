Bisons First Ever Drone Show Set to Follow August 2nd Game vs. Mets

Amazing postgame shows in the skies above Sahlen Field have always been a fan favorite. But on Saturday, August 2 after the Bisons game against the Syracuse Mets, Bisons fans will be treated to something they've never seen before at the ballpark!

Get ready Bisons fans for our first every postgame DRONE SHOW on a very special day and night at Sahlen Field, presented by M&T Bank. The Drone Show, featuring 200 drones from SkyElements making several formations in the sky, is part of the Bisons annual Women in in Sports Night game that also features the team's first ever Bisons Softball Clinic earlier in the day.

The postgame Drone Show promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience as a fleet of drones, each fitted with brilliant LED lights, creates mesmerizing patterns, shapes, and animations in the sky. Each formation will be accompanied by sounds and music as we tell the story of a 'Night at the Ballpark,'.... with a few fun twists and turns. Bisons Softball Clinic

Get ready, girls... because an exciting new clinic is making it's debut at Sahlen Field. The Bisons have partnered with M&T Bank for their first ever ' Softball Clinic' on Saturday, August 2nd from 9:30am-12pm. Registration is now open

Take your game to the next level with instruction in softball fast pitch, hitting, slapping, baserunning and fielding from our amazing collection of local coaches. Our softball clinic is open to girls aged 10-15. Plus, your registration to the M&T Bank Bisons Softball Clinic will also includes two Bisons Flex Tickets and a Softball Bow, compliments of 21 Outs.

Cost of the Clinic is just $70 (plus fees), but SPACE IS LIMITED! So, if you want to be a part of this amazing first ever event, be sure to register today! Registration is now open







