Wings Drop Second of Three-Game Set in Lehigh Valley

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings took on the IronPigs in Coca-Cola Park on Saturday night, and dropped the second game of the shortened series, 5-2. RHP Cade Cavalli tossed 5.1 innings, allowing four runs and striking out four. 3B Trey Lipscomb crushed a seventh-inning solo homer, his fourth long ball of the season to get the Red Wings on the board. CF Robert Hassell III turned in another multi-hit effort with three singles and an RBI in the contest.

The IronPigs got things going early on in the first frame Saturday evening, as CF Justin Crawford reached on a hit-by-pitch, before C Garrett Stubbs singled to left, moving Crawford to third. 1B Keaton Anthony grounded into a tailor made 6-4-3 double play, allowing Crawford to score while recording the first two outs of the inning. The ensuing batter RF Gabriel Rincones Jr. drove one to left and just over the fence, good for his ninth home run of the year. The IronPigs took a 2-0 lead after one.

Pitching took control from there, until the Wings threatened in the top of the sixth. Robert Hassell III lined a one-out single into center field, followed by back-to-back walks from 1B Yohandy Morales and RF Nick Schnell. The rally would come up short, holding the score at 2-0 IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley capitalized and added insurance in the ensuing half-inning. Garrett Stubbs earned a one-out walk, followed by a deep double off the right-field wall by Keaton Anthony, and an intentional walk by Gabriel Rincones would load the bases. DH Oscar Mercado knocked a ball off Cavalli's glove, scoring Stubbs from third, followed by SS Donovan Walton's sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

The Red Wings got a run back in the top of the seventh inning. Trey Lipscomb led off the inning by hitting a towering shot over the left field wall. The ball left his bat at 103.8 MPH and traveled 403 feet for the Wings' first run of the game. The Wings then loaded the bases with two singles and a walk, but ultimately plated their only run on the home run, trailing the 'Pigs 4-1 heading into the seventh-inning stretch.

The IronPigs added another run in the bottom half of the frame. Garrett Stubbs hit a high fly ball over the right field fence for a solo home run, making the score 5-1 in favor of Lehigh Valley.

Cade Cavalli got the start on the mound for Rochester tonight. The University of Oklahoma product turned in 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits, while walking three and striking out four. RHP Joan Adon came on in the sixth to relieve Cavalli, and recorded two outs on fly balls, while walking a batter. It was RHP Michael Cuevas' turn in the seventh, where he allowed a solo shot, but retired all three other batters. Righty Holden Powell was tasked with the bottom of the eighth, working around a pair of walks to escape the frame.

CF Robert Hassell III earns Saturday night's Player of the Game honors. The Tennessee native went 3-for-5 with three singles and picked up one RBI. The performance marks his 19th multi-hit and 10th three-hit game of the season. The former first-round pick is sporting a .315 batting average (17-for-54) in July.

The Red Wings will stay in Lehigh Valley for the rubber match of their three-game set Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. It will be LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara for the Wings, matching up against RHP Alan Rangel for the IronPigs. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM.







