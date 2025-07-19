Clippers Beat Iowa in 10 Innings Friday

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - Fresh off the MLB All-Star break, the Clippers resumed action Friday in Iowa by defeating the Cubs in 10 innings, 5-4. The winning run was driven in by Dayan Frias, who lined a RBI double to center field to seal the extra innings victory.

Starting pitcher Vince Velasquez was solid, tossing 5.0 innings of two-run, three-hit baseball while striking out four. Parker Mushinski (3-3) was the winning pitcher after a shutout 9th inning, and Bradley Hanner picked up his second save of the season by closing the door in the bottom of the 10th.

Kody Huff collected three hits for the ClipShow, including a RBI single in the 5th inning that gave Columbus a 3-2 lead.

The Clippers improve to 10-9 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 44-47 overall this season.

