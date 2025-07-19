Indians' Rally Stymied by Sounds

July 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Jared Oliva's two-run, go-ahead double in the seventh inning led the Nashville Sounds to a 7-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians at First Horizon Park on Saturday night.

With the game tied, 4-4, Oliva roped an 0-2 pitch down the left field line off Colin Holderman (L, 0-1) to give the Sounds (11-9, 55-38) a late 6-4 lead that they held onto. Nashville added an insurance run in the eighth inning on an RBI single from Daz Cameron to conclude the scoring.

Indianapolis (13-7, 55-39) opened the scoring in the second inning. After a two-out single by Darick Hall and a bit-by-pitch to Alika Williams, Brett Sullivan drove both home for a 2-0 lead with his third triple of the season.

Nashville battled back in the third inning, with Oliver Dunn's two-run, go-ahead single capping a four-run frame for a 4-2 advantage. Back-to-back doubles from Freddy Zamora and Drew Avans pushed the first run across and Tyler Black later singled to tie the game, scoring Cameron after he was hit by a pitch and advanced on a groundout. After a walk to Bobby Dalbec, Dunn cashed in with the go-ahead, two-run hit.

Indy rallied to tie the game with a run in the fifth and sixth innings. Tsung-Che Cheng cut the deficit, 4-3, with an RBI double to center field in the fifth inning. Sullivan reached on a two-base error by Tyler Black and scored on Cheng's hit. In the sixth inning, Sullivan knotted the game with an RBI single to score Jared Triolo, setting a new season high with three RBI.

LHP Hunter Barco exited after just 2.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Sounds RHP Chad Patrick allowed three runs (two earned) across 5.0 innings, bridging to the bullpen that closed the game. Bryan Hudson (W, 2-1) earned the win with a scoreless seventh inning and Craig Yoho (S, 6) closed out the ninth.

The game opened with a 1:02 rain delay with first pitch taking place at 8:37 PM.

The series finale between Indianapolis and Nashville is on Sunday at 7:05 PM. RHP Drake Fellows (6-2, 4.85) takes the mound for Indy against Sounds RHP Logan Henderson (9-3, 3.01). Following an off day on Monday, the Indians will begin a six-game set at Victory Field against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, starting on Tuesday at 7:05 PM.







