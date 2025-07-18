Red Wings Mash Their Way to Victory over IronPigs

July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Fresh off the All-Star break, the Red Wings hit the road for a three-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and came out swinging with an impressive 11-4 win. LF Andrew Pinckney powered the offense with his first career multi-homer game, while 1B Yohandy Morales added a pair of singles and a two-run blast. RF Nick Schnell remained productive at the plate, notching a three-run homer, a triple, and a single.

Rochester was first to get on the board in the top of the second. Andrew Pinckney took a high and inside pitch the other way, sending it over the right field fence for his 10th home run of the year and putting Rochester up 1-0.

The IronPigs came back to tie the game in the bottom of the third. LF Cal Stevenson kicked off the frame with a double off the fence in right-center, and moved to third on a grounder from SS Rodolfo Castro. Stevenson came in to score Lehigh Valley's first run on a wild pitch with one out, knotting the score at 1-1.

Lehigh Valley claimed the lead right out the gate in the bottom of the fourth. C Garrett Stubbs started off the inning with a double into the right field corner. The next batter, DH Gabriel Rincones Jr., took the first pitch he saw into right field for an RBI single to give the IronPigs the lead. After Rincones Jr. stole second, RF Óscar Mercado drove a line drive to left field, advancing him to third. Thanks to a sacrifice fly from 2B Donovan Walton, Rincones Jr. came home and extended the Lehigh Valley lead to 3-1.

The Red Wings struck back in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Nick Schnell drew a walk, setting the stage for Andrew Pinckney to launch his second homer of the game, 418 feet to right-center that evened the score at three.

The IronPigs didn't stay quiet for long. 1B Weston Wilson led off the bottom of the sixth with a sharp double down the left field line. Garrett Stubbs followed by pushing a bunt to second, moving Wilson over to third. Gabriel Ricones Jr. then lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Wilson and giving Lehigh Valley a 4-3 lead.

The back-and-forth battle carried on in the top of the seventh. CF Robert Hassell III drove a two-out single to left, and Yohandy Morales followed with a two-run shot over the right field wall. 3B José Tena extended the rally with a double to center, and DH Andrés Chaparro worked a walk. Nick Schnell then continued his hot streak by crushing a three-run homer to center, putting Rochester back in front, 8-4.

The Red Wings kept the offense rolling in the top of the eighth. 2B Darren Baker drew a leadoff walk, and SS Nasim Nuñez lined a single to center before quickly swiping second. Robert Hassell III then doubled to right-center, driving in both Baker and Nuñez. Yohandy Morales worked a walk, and two batters later, Nick Schnell rolled a soft grounder to short that scored Hassell III. By the end of the frame, Rochester extended their lead to 11-4.

Rochester closed out the game strong, shutting down Lehigh Valley to earn a 11-4 win in the series opener in Allentown.

RHP Bryce Conley threw 5.0 innings in his fourth start of the year as a Red Wing. Over the five frames, the Georgia native allowed three runs on four hits, while striking out four IronPigs. RHP Parker Dunshee came in for the sixth inning, allowing one run and earning credit for the win. Rehabbing RHP Orlando Ribalta threw the seventh, allowing one hit in a scoreless outing. A scoreless eighth inning was thrown by RHP Eduardo Salazar, and RHP Zach Brzykcy closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

LF Andrew Pinckney is Friday night's Player of the Game. The Alabama product smashed two home runs in the Wings series opener against the IronPigs, the first multi-home run game of his professional career. After his three hit performance, Pinckney is batting .333 (13-for-39) with a .935 OPS and five stolen bases in July.

The Red Wings are back in action tomorrow night for game two as they continue their series against Lehigh Valley. RHP Cade Cavalli will take the mound for Rochester, set to face IronPigs RHP Mick Abel. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM at Coca-Cola Park.







