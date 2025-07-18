Charlotte Blasts Three Home Runs, Falls 7-5 to Durham

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights belted a trio of Home Runs on Friday night but came up one big hit short in a 7-5 loss at the hands of the Durham Bulls. The Knights went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and were unable to overcome a big fifth inning put together by the Bulls.

Durham also started the game strong with three runs in the top of the first inning. Charlotte quickly bounced back with a three-spot of their own in the bottom of the first. Corey Julks clubbed a two-run Home Run and Andre Lipcius knotted the score with a solo shot.

Brooks Baldwin put the home team in front courtesy of a solo Home Run in the second inning. Bryan Ramos increased the advantage by legging out an RBI fielder's choice in the third and the Knights led 5-3 after three.

In the fifth, the visitors churned out a four-run rally, all with two outs. A pair of Home Runs and a wild pitch did the brunt of the damage.

Charlotte gave themselves a number of scoring opportunities down the stretch. The Knights had a bases-loaded chance in the bottom of the fifth; a one-out double by Julks in the sixth; two runners on with no outs in the seventh; and a leadoff walk in the eighth. Durham escaped all four jams.

The visiting club used eight pitchers; the most Charlotte has seen in a nine-inning game all season. Even with the different looks, the Knights outhit the Bulls 10-7 and also worked seven free passes.

Jared Shuster, Peyton Pallette, and Fraser Ellard all pitched scoreless innings out of the Charlotte bullpen. Ramos reached base four times and was joined by Julks and Korey Lee with multi-hit performances.

Game Two of the homestand is set for Saturday night at 6:05pm ET.







