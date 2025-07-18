Saints Pitchers Efficient in 3-1 Victory over Bats

LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints had two Major League rehabbers in their lineup on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Both were productive with Bailey Ober tossing 4.0 scoreless and Luke Keaschall picking up an insurance RBI as the Saints took down the Louisville Bats 3-1 in the first game after the All-Star break.

After retiring the first two hitters, Ober gave up back-to-back singles in the first. He got out of the mini jam by getting Christian Encarnacion-Strand to fly out to right.

In the second, Ober gave up a leadoff single to Sal Stewart, his first Triple-A hit in his first Triple-A at bat, but retired the next three.

Ober retired eight of the final nine men he faced and went 4.0 shutout innings allowing four hits while striking out three. He threw 50 pitches, 43 strikes. He threw 18 fastballs with an average velocity of 90.1 mpg and topping out at 91.6 mph.

After not collecting a hit through the first three innings, the Saints finally got their hit in the fourth and it was a big one. With one out Edouard Julien walked. Carson McCusker then stepped to the plate and drilled a two-run homer to right, his 19th of the season, tying his career high, putting the Saints up 2-0. He is now two shy of tying the single-season franchise record.

After Ober departed, Darren McCaughan took over in the fifth. With one out Will Banfield put the Bats on the board with a solo homer to center, his second of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 2-1.

The biggest moment came in the eighth as McCaughan got out of a bases loaded two-out jam. Blake Dunn led off the inning with a bloop single to right. With two outs Edwin Rios singled to right putting runners at the corners. Rece Hinds followed with a walk to load the bases, but McCaughan struck out Christian Encarnacion-Strand to end the inning, holding on to the one run lead. McCaughan went 4.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Saints grabbed an insurance run in the ninth. With one out back-to-back walks to Jonah Bride and Will Holland put runners at first and second. Keaschall then lined an RBI single into center scoring Bride giving the Saints a 3-1 lead. Keaschall went 1-5 with an RBI.

In the bottom of the ninth Kody Funderburk slammed the door on the game. With one out Levi Jordan reached on a fielding error by the shortstop Holland, but Funderburk retired the next two earning his second save of the season.

The three Saints pitchers threw a total of 110 pitches, 85 for strikes for a 77.3% strike rate.

The same two teams meet in game two of a three-game series on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field at 6:15 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (1-4, 5.97) against Major League rehabber, Bats RHP Carson Spiers (0-1, 5.40). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







