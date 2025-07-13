Zebby Matthews Overpowering in Rehab Start, But Saints Go into All-Star Break with 8-2 Loss

ST. PAUL, MN - Zebby Matthews made his first Major League rehab appearance on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field. He may not need a second one. He dominated over his 4.0 innings of work facing one over the minimum, but the St. Paul Saints bullpen gave up a run in each of the subsequent five innings as they fell 8-2 to the Iowa Cubs in front of 7,012.

The story early on was Matthews. He was dealing from the beginning. The lone hit he gave up was a two-out double to the league's hits leader, Jonathan Long, in the first. He punched out Carlos Pérez to end the inning, his second strikeout of the first. That would be a sign of things to come.

Matthews retired the final 10 hitters he faced and struck out two in every inning, including the side in the third. Matthews went 4.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out a career-tying high nine. He threw 56 pitches, 38 for strikes and had an astounding 52% whiff rate. His fastball averaged 97.4 mph, while topping out at 98.7 mph.

Once Matthews departed the I-Cubs scored in each of the next five innings. It started in the fifth against José Ureña. Ben Cowles led off with a fly ball ground rule double down the right field line. He took third on a groundout. After a one out walk to Chase Strumpf, Caleb Knight hit a ground ball off the mound that was fielded by second baseman Payton Eeles. He touched second, but his throw to first was just late as Cowles scored making it 1-0.

Dixon Machado started the sixth inning with a solo homer to left-center, his fourth of the season, giving the I-Cubs a 2-0 lead.

The first two hitters reached for the I-Cubs in the seventh on back-to-back singles by Cowles and James Triantos putting runners at the corners. A sacrifice fly from Strumpf made it 3-0. Triantos would steal second and advanced to third on the throwing error by the catcher Noah Cardenas. After Knight was hit by a pitch, Machado's fielder's choice scored Triantos increasing the lead to 4-0.

Eeles got the Saints on the board with an opposite field solo homer to left in the seventh, his first of the season, cutting the deficit to 4-1. Eeles finished the day 2-4 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored.

Jonathan Long led off the seventh for the I-Cubs with a single to center, Carlos Pérez walked, and Cowles doubled home long giving the I-Cubs a 5-1 lead.

Noah Cardenas led off the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to left, his fifth in 16 games at Triple-A, getting the Saints to within 5-2.

The I-Cubs finished off scoring in every non-Matthews pitched inning by putting up three runs in the ninth. The first three hitters reached on singles: Machado to third, Christian Franklin to right-center, and Greg Allen to right, driving in a run making it 6-2. A sacrifice fly from Long gave the I-Cubs a 7-2 lead. Pérez singled moving Allen to third and with two outs Triantos reached on an infield single to third scoring Allen making it 8-2.

The Saints are off for the All-Star Break and return to action on Friday night against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) at Louisville Slugger Field. The Saints are TBA and the Bats send RHP Chase Petty (2-6, 4.19) to the mound. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







