RailRiders Edge Buffalo to Complete Sweep
July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 5-4 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field to complete the series sweep. The RailRiders have won eight in a row and sit alone atop the International League standings heading into the MLB All-Star break.
Yankees #2 prospect Spencer Jones opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with his seventh home run of the season, blasting a 399-foot solo shot to left field and giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 edge.
Buffalo tied the game in the top of the second against RailRiders starter Carlos Carrasco. A sacrifice bunt off the bat of Christian Bethencourt scored Ali Sanchez to even the contest at one.
The RailRiders reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fourth. After Yankees #12 prospect Everson Pereira and T.J. Rumfield walked, Andrew Velazquez laid down a two-run infield single for a 3-1 cushion.
Carrasco held Buffalo scoreless for four innings until the seventh, when Bethencourt tied the game at three with a two-run homer to left.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, capturing their second lead of the day. Velazquez and Edison Duran singled to lead off the frame and scored when Yankees #30 prospect Jesús Rodríguez singled to pull ahead 5-3.
The Bisons plated a run in the top of the eighth. Alan Roden walked and scored off a Riley Tirotta force-out to narrow the deficit to one.
Buffalo brought the go-ahead run to the plate twice in the ninth, but Kervin Castro retired both batters to close the door on the Bisons to earn the save.
Carrasco (2-2) tossed 7.0 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits for his second victory of the series. Lazaro Estrada (2-5) pitched 4.0 innings, surrendering three runs on three hits in the loss. Castro's save was his first for the RailRiders.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 8-2 in their last ten games and have not lost a series since dropping a set at Nashville in May.
The RailRiders are off during the Major League All-Star break, resuming play with a nine-game road trip that starts in Worcester on Friday, July 18. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to the PNC field on July 29 to host the Nashville Sounds. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
14-3, 52-37
