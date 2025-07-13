Indians Slip Past Stripers in Sunday Series Finale

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - The Indianapolis Indians (13-5) scratched across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Gwinnett Stripers (8-10) 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. Gwinnett went 1-5 in the final series before the MLB All-Star Break.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers opened the game with back-to-back solo home runs by Jarred Kelenic (4) and Luke Waddell (1) off Thomas Harrington in the top of the first. The 2-0 lead grew to 3-0 an inning later as Conner Capel tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cody Milligan. Indianapolis went ahead 4-3 with four runs off Didier Fuentes in the bottom of the second highlighted by a game-tying two-run double from Ronny Simon. Gwinnett tied it in the fourth as Sandy Leon walked and scored on a wild pitch. Nick Solak broke a 4-4 tie with a solo homer (10) off Nathan Wiles in the fifth, but an RBI single by Luis Sanchez tied it at 5-5 in the sixth. In the eighth, Brett Sullivan doubled and scored on an RBI groundout by Tsung-Che Cheng.

Key Contributors: Capel (3-for-4, double, triple, 2 runs) finished a homer shy of the cycle, while Waddell (3-for-4, homer, RBI) celebrated his 27 th birthday with a multi-hit effort. Simon went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for the Indians.

Noteworthy: Kelenic hit Gwinnett's third leadoff homer this season (his second), and he and Waddell hit the Stripers' first back-to-back homers since Drake Baldwin and Yuli Gurriel did it on June 14, 2024 vs. Nashville.

Next Game (Friday, July 18): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.







International League Stories from July 13, 2025

