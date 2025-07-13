Petey & Jhonkensy Hit Back-To-Back Homers
July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - On a sunny Sunday afternoon in downtown Columbus, the Clippers dropped the series finale to the Louisville Bats, 7-2. The final game before the MLB All-Star break was, like every Sunday at Huntington Park, Family Day.
Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport (2-3) suffered the loss despite a solid performance. He allowed three runs over 5.0 innings with five strikeouts and just one walk.
Fans were treated to back-to-back home runs by the Clippers in the 5th inning.
First up, it was Petey Halpin, who put the Clippers on the board when he launched his 10th home run of the season over the center field wall.
Then it was Christmas time when Jhonkensy Noel came to the plate and sent one soaring over the lawn seating area in left center field.
The Clippers head into the All-Star break with a record of 9-9 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 43-47 overall this season.
The next home game for Columbus is on Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night, July 22 against the Buffalo Bisons. Don't miss your chance to be part of a baseball tradition you can only find in Columbus. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
