Stevenson, Bulls Best Sounds 4-3

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Andrew Stevenson knocked in all four runs to send the Durham Bulls past the Nashville Sounds 4-3 at the DBAP on Sunday afternoon.

Stevenson singled home a pair of two-out runs in the fourth, then doubled home two more in the sixth.

Two-time all-star Shane McClanahan made his first rehab start for Durham (10-6), working 1 2/3 innings and permitting one run while fanning three. Forrest Whitley (W, 1-0) notched the victory with three scoreless innings. Mason Montgomery (S, 1) earned the save despite permitting a run in the ninth.

Dom Keegan extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a first inning double.

How It Happened: Trailing 1-0 in the third, the Bulls put runners at second and third with one out before a strikeout of Coco Montes. Stevenson fell behind 0-2 against Bruce Zimmermann before grounding a two-run single up the middle.

Used Pen: After using eight pitchers during Saturday's 13-1 loss, the Bulls used six pitchers to nail down the series evener.

McClanahan's Outing: Shane McClanahan, who was an all-star with the Rays in 2022 and 2023, made his first post-Tommy John surgery appearance back on the mound on Tuesday in the Florida Complex League. After 17 pitches Tuesday, McClanahan threw 36 on Sunday, facing nine hitters and working one full orbit of the Nashville lineup.

What's Next: The entire International League enters a four-day all-star break beginning Monday, with the Bulls resuming the second half in Charlotte on Friday night at 7:04 PM ET.







