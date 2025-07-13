SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 13, 2025

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons (5-12, 35-55) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-3, 51-37)

July 13, 2025 | Game 89 | Home Game 49 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Hayden Juenger (0-0, 5.52) vs. RH Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 3.73)

Juenger: Allowed 1 R on 1 H over 0.2 relief IP in 7/09 ND @ ROC with 1 K & 1 BB (7-2 RailRiders)

Carrasco: Allowed 2 R (0 ER) on 6 H over 5.1 IP in 7/08 Win vs. BUF with 3 K & 1 BB (5-2 SWB)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Buffalo Bisons 6-3 Saturday night at PNC Field for their seventh consecutive win. Jose Rojas and Jake Gatewood each hit home runs and Erick Leal earned his fourth win of the second half.

Buffalo took the lead against Erick Leal in the top of the second on a home run by Yohendrick Pinango. The outfielder's second of the series and sixth of the year gave the Bisons a 1-0 advantage. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre countered quickly with a two-run home run by Rojas. Nicky Lopez singled before Rojas's 13th of the year, giving the RailRiders a lead they would not relinquish.

Leal held the Bisons in check after the second, allowing just four additional baserunners and inducing a pair of double plays. The right-hander struck out six and walked two in his third straight quality start.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent all nine batters to the plate in the sixth inning, tallying four runs on four hits. Nicky Lopez singled home T.J. Rumfield and Jake Gatewood added a 363-foot three-run blast to cap the offense.

After Leonardo Pestana shut down Buffalo in the seventh and eighth, the Bisons plated a pair in the ninth against Jayvien Sandridge.

Leal (5-7) notched the win while Anders Tolhurst (3-5) allowed four hits including the Rojas home run over five innings of work in the loss.

GREAT EIGHT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre seeks its eighth straight win as play commences on Sunday. Their RailRiders won eight straight from June 8 through June 17, taking the final game in St. Paul, sweeping Syracuse at PNC Field and winning the first game in Louisville.

NORTHERN LIGHTS- The RailRiders close their series against Buffalo and a nine-game homestand this afternoon. After the big league All-Star break, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre heads to Worcester and Rochester for a nine-game road swing starting on Friday. The RailRiders will play two series at Buffalo over the final two months of the season with trips to Sahlen Field slated for August 19 through 24 and the final week of the season from September 16 through 21.

CLEANING UP- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre swept Syracuse in June as part of a 10-game home winning streak and looks to cap its second series sweep at PNC Field this season. The RailRiders completed two six-game sweeps in 2024, at Norfolk from April 9 to 14 and in Jacksonville from April 30 through May 5. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not swept two home series in one season since the six-game set era began in 2021.

RUNNING RAMPANT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has stolen 14 bases in 15 chances during the first five games of this series against Buffalo, including three last night and seven on Thursday. The franchise record for steals in a single game is nine, set August 14, 2024... against the Bisons. Entering play today, the RailRiders are fifth in the IL with 126 stolen bases.

QUALITY STUFF- Erick Leal is now 4-0 in the second half with a 2.63 ERA over 24 innings of work. The right-hander has 22 strikeouts over seven walks since the half began in four starts, all at PNC Field. Leal has reeled off three straight quality starts. In the first half, Leal was 1-7 with a 7.35 ERA.

50! Friday night's victory was the RailRiders fiftieth win of the year. The club accomplished the feat in game 87 of the season; six games faster than last year when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went on to win the second-most games in franchise history. Al Pedrique's 2016 91-win team won its fiftieth game in game 82. Marc Bombard's 2002 91-win Red Barons club reached the benchmark in game 81.

FIRST- With a win Thursday and Syracuse's loss, the RailRiders took over first place in the International League for the first time this season. At no point during the first half did Scranton/Wilkes-Barre share even part of the lead.

DOUBLE FIGURE FUN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has reached double digits in runs in back-to-back games for the first time this season. In fact, the club has not scored 10 runs or more twice in any one series this season until this week against Buffalo.

NEW LEADER- T.J. Rumfield leads the RailRiders with 60 runs batted in, having surpassed Jose Rojas (57) atop the chart with seven over his last two games. Rojas took the team lead with his three-homer, eight-RBI day on May 1 at Syracuse, and no one passed him for 72 days. Rumfield's 60 have come in 81 games this season. The first baseman drove in 71 over 114 games last year.

SO GOOD- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 26-8 since June 3. The RailRiders have the best record in the International League since then with the best ERA at 3.54. Ten hits on Saturday bumped the club's average to .275 since June 3, also best in the league. Only two full season Minor League teams have more wins in that span.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York dropped a 5-2 decision to the Chicago Cubs. Aaron Judge's two-run homer in the ninth provided the only offense for the Yankees... Somerset fell 6-3 to New Hampshire. Max Burt drove in a pair for the Patriots... Hudson Valley fell 6-3 to Asheville. Dillon Lewis hit his third home run for the Renegades... Tampa lost 6-3 to Lakeland. Brandon Decker struck out six over 4.1 innings in the defeat.







