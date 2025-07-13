Omaha Drops Back-And-Forth Game to Toledo

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 6-5 Saturday night against the Toledo Mud Hens, in a back-and-forth game that featured four lead changes..

Dallas Keuchel made his Storm Chasers debut Saturday night and the lefty threw a 1-2-3 1st inning, striking out 1. In the bottom of the frame, Omaha took a 1-0 lead after MJ Melendez led off with a walk and advanced to second on a single from Cavan Biggio. Joey Wiemer followed with another single to score Melendez and plate the first run of the game.

Toledo took a 2-1 with RBI singles in the 2nd and 3rd innings, one of them from former Storm Chaser Brewer Hicklen.

Omaha responded to Toledo's lead with 3 runs in the bottom of the 3rd. Diego Castillo singled and moved to third on a double from Biggio. Wiemer followed with a 2 RBI single to score both Castillo and Biggio, then Dairon Blanco reached on a fielder's choice and stole second. Blanco advanced to third on a single from Harold Castro before going on to score on a Toledo throwing error for a 4-2 Storm Chasers lead.

In the 5th, Justin Dunn came in behind Keuchel, though the Mud Hens regained a 5-4 advantage on a 3-run double. In the bottom of the frame, the Storm Chasers met the Mud Hens at 5-5. Biggio connected on his third hit and second double of the night and Wiemer walked. Blanco reached on a fielder's choice, both Biggio and Wiemer advancing on a fielding error. A sacrifice fly from Castro plated Biggio, though his run remained unearned due to the Toledo error.

Brandon Johnson relieved Dunn in the 6th and allowed a solo home run, Toledo extending its lead to 6-5. Johnson returned to the game in the 7th, though he was chased from the game with two outs remaining in the inning. Michael Fulmer replaced Johnson, inheriting the bases loaded; however, Fulmer struck out the first two Mud Hens he faced to close the scoreless frame and strand the 3 inherited runners.

In the 8th, Toledo stretched its lead to 7-5 with an RBI single off Fulmer. Beck Way followed Fulmer in the 9th inning and worked a scoreless inning. The Storm Chasers shrunk the deficit to 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth after Melendez doubled and scored on a single from Biggio; however, Omaha's rally ended there, the 67-6 score holding to be final for the team's third 1-run loss in a row.

Omaha returns to action on Sunday against the Toledo Mud Hens, with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Left-hander Rich Hill is scheduled to pitch.







International League Stories from July 13, 2025

Omaha Drops Back-And-Forth Game to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.