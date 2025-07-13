Mud Hens Wrap up Road Trip with 6-1 Victory

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha, NE - The Toledo Mud Hens shut down the Omaha Storm Chasers, 6-1, in the series finale on Sunday, July 13, at Werner Park. First pitch was thrown at 3:05 p.m.

Toledo came out swinging, with Akil Baddoo lining a single to right and Andy Ibáñez dropping a bloop single in the top of the first. Gage Workman kept the momentum rolling in the second, ripping a two-out triple into the gap.

The Mud Hens broke the deadlock in the fifth inning. Hao-Yu Lee and Baddoo worked back-to-back walks, and Justyn-Henry Malloy followed with a base hit to load the bags. Ibáñez reached on a fielder's choice to bring in Lee and give Toledo a 1-0 lead.

Toledo blew the game open in the seventh. Lee, Baddoo, and Malloy strung together consecutive singles, with Lee scoring on Malloy's RBI knock. Ibáñez then laced an RBI double to plate Baddoo, making it 3-0. Eduardo Valencia capped the inning with a clutch two-out, two-run double to push the lead to 5-0.

Omaha didn't register a hit until the bottom of the seventh, when Drew Waters doubled to left. But Toledo continued to apply pressure in the eighth, as Lee singled, swiped second for his fourth stolen base of the game, and scored on Malloy's RBI single to make it 6-0.

The Storm Chasers broke up the shutout in the ninth with a solo shot from Waters to make it 6-1.

Toledo's pitching staff was dominant from start to finish. Starter Sawyer Gipson-Long tossed 4.2 hitless innings and struck out five. Geoff Hartlieb earned the win in relief, and Wilkel Hernandez closed things out to notch the save.

The Toledo Mud Hens return to action on Friday, July 18, at Fifth Third Field against the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Hao-Yu Lee (2-3, 3 R, 2 BB)

Justyn-Henry Malloy (3-5, R, 2 RBI)

Sawyer Gipson-Long (4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K)







