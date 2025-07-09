Jung's Bat Stays Hot in Four-Hit Effort against Omaha

July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Omaha, NE - The Toledo Mud Hens battled through a high-scoring matchup but fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers, 13-7, on Wednesday, July 9, at Werner Park. First pitch was delivered at 8:05 p.m.

Toledo struck first in the top of the first, with Hao-Yu Lee lining a single to center and later coming around to score on a Justyn-Henry Malloy RBI double to give the Hens an early 1-0advantage.

Omaha responded in the home half of the first, stringing together three singles-including an RBI knock from Carter Jensen-to even the score at 1-1. The Storm Chasers kept the pressure on, taking a 2-1 lead in the second via a sac fly from MJ Melendez.

A solo home run from Peyton Wilson in the fourth kicked off a six-run frame for Omaha. A string of extra-base hits, including a two-run double from Jensen and an RBI double from Harold Castro, stretched their lead to 8-1 and chased Mud Hens starter Nick Margevicius from the game.

Toledo showed life in the fifth. Brian Serven singled to spark the offense, and Akil Baddoo followed with a two-run blast to right, trimming the deficit to 8-3.

After Omaha tacked on more in the fifth and sixth, the Hens rallied again in the seventh. Serven scored on a wild pitch, Malloy crossed the plate on a Jace Jung RBI single, and Andy Ibáñez knocked in another to cut the score to 12-6. Trei Cruz added a two-out single to load the bases, but all three runners were stranded.

Despite a fielding miscue in the seventh that added to Omaha's total, Toledo continued to battle. In the ninth, Jung collected his fourth hit of the night and came around to score on an RBI single from Ibáñez, capping off a gritty offensive effort for the Hens.

The Mud Hens continue their six-game road series against Omaha on Thursday, July 10. First pitch from Werner Park is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

Notables:

Jace Jung (4-5, 2B, R, RBI)

Akil Baddoo (2-5, HR, R, 2 RBI)

PJ Poulin (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K)







International League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.