Jung's Bat Stays Hot in Four-Hit Effort against Omaha
July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Omaha, NE - The Toledo Mud Hens battled through a high-scoring matchup but fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers, 13-7, on Wednesday, July 9, at Werner Park. First pitch was delivered at 8:05 p.m.
Toledo struck first in the top of the first, with Hao-Yu Lee lining a single to center and later coming around to score on a Justyn-Henry Malloy RBI double to give the Hens an early 1-0advantage.
Omaha responded in the home half of the first, stringing together three singles-including an RBI knock from Carter Jensen-to even the score at 1-1. The Storm Chasers kept the pressure on, taking a 2-1 lead in the second via a sac fly from MJ Melendez.
A solo home run from Peyton Wilson in the fourth kicked off a six-run frame for Omaha. A string of extra-base hits, including a two-run double from Jensen and an RBI double from Harold Castro, stretched their lead to 8-1 and chased Mud Hens starter Nick Margevicius from the game.
Toledo showed life in the fifth. Brian Serven singled to spark the offense, and Akil Baddoo followed with a two-run blast to right, trimming the deficit to 8-3.
After Omaha tacked on more in the fifth and sixth, the Hens rallied again in the seventh. Serven scored on a wild pitch, Malloy crossed the plate on a Jace Jung RBI single, and Andy Ibáñez knocked in another to cut the score to 12-6. Trei Cruz added a two-out single to load the bases, but all three runners were stranded.
Despite a fielding miscue in the seventh that added to Omaha's total, Toledo continued to battle. In the ninth, Jung collected his fourth hit of the night and came around to score on an RBI single from Ibáñez, capping off a gritty offensive effort for the Hens.
The Mud Hens continue their six-game road series against Omaha on Thursday, July 10. First pitch from Werner Park is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.
Notables:
Jace Jung (4-5, 2B, R, RBI)
Akil Baddoo (2-5, HR, R, 2 RBI)
PJ Poulin (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K)
International League Stories from July 9, 2025
- Jung's Bat Stays Hot in Four-Hit Effort against Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- Saints Pitchers Punch out 16 I-Cubs, McCusker Smashes Game-Winning Homer in 5-3 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- I-Cubs Fall Again in Eighth Inning against St. Paul 5-3 - Iowa Cubs
- McLean Pitches Gem as Syracuse Rallies for 2-1 Walk-Off Win over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Early Run Rampage Propels Bats Past Clippers 7-3 - Louisville Bats
- DeLauter & Kayfus Go Yard on Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Sounds Drop Rain-Shortened Affair in Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Bulls Best Sounds 6-5 in Rain-Shortened Victory - Durham Bulls
- Gabe Mosser Shuts Down Mets for Six Frames But 'Pigs Ultimately Walked-Off - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jacksonville and Norfolk Postponed Wednesday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- July 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Indy Storms Back in the Ninth to Earn Eighth Walk-Off Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings Soar to First Win of Series against WooSox - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Walked off by Ronny Simon, Indians on Wednesday Afternoon - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Drop Second Straight Game to Scranton 7-2 on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Boyle, Bats Lift RailRiders in Matinee - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- "He's Just a Complete Player": from Jeopardy to Futures Game, Garcia's Rise and Recognition of No Surprise in Worcester - Worcester Red Sox
- "Something Cheesy" Provides New Grilled Cheese, Mac & Cheese, and Juice at Family Prices to Lead Woosox' 2nd-Half Initiatives - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings to Host First-Ever Seinfeld Night - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 9, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 9 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.