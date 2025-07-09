I-Cubs Fall Again in Eighth Inning against St. Paul 5-3

July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN. - The Iowa Cubs fell once again to the St. Paul Saints 5-3 on a three-run homer from Carson McCusker in the bottom of the eighth inning.

In the second game of the week, Iowa jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first three innings of the game as Moises Ballesteros hit a soft single up the middle and plated Owen Caissie and Jonathon Long for the 2-0 lead.

Then, after Caissie drew his second straight walk of the game, Long ripped his second double of the game and plated Caissie for the third run.

St. Paul got on the board off of Connor Noland from a forced ground out as the lead was 3-1 still in favor of the I-Cubs.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Saints creeped into the lead as a couple errors from the I-Cubs caused another run to cross the plate for a 3-2 score.

Iowa once again, gave up the go-ahead three-run homer off of Carson McCusker and gave St. Paul the win 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning as Iowa had one last chance in the top of the ninth but could not put together any runs.

Iowa's offense had a season-high by striking out 16 times in the game.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Thursday, July 10 and first pitch is at 7:07 p.m.







