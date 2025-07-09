"Something Cheesy" Provides New Grilled Cheese, Mac & Cheese, and Juice at Family Prices to Lead Woosox' 2nd-Half Initiatives

July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Grilled Cheese for $4.75, Mac & Cheese for $5, popular "Hoodsie Cups" for $3, and Capri Sun Juice Pouches for $2.50 lead a list of family-friendly culinary innovations in the WooSox' fifth straight edition of "Second-Half Initiatives."

Red Sox Hall of Famer Fred Lynn helps celebrate the 50th anniversary of his historic season by making his first visit to Polar Park Thursday, August 7, one week after 2003 American League Batting Champion and 2004 World Series Champion Bill Mueller makes his first visit to Polar Park on July 31. Both autograph sessions are presented by DCU. July also features popular children's character Bluey on July 20.

To add even more fun, affordable food items for children, the club yesterday debuted a new kiosk on the Plymouth Street Promenade at the 8th Hill called "Something Cheesy." The stand will also have Polar water bottles for $4.

August features Roman Anthony Replica Jerseys, presented by Shaw's Supermarkets, on the 10th, and Marcelo Mayer Bobbleheads, presented by Agnelli Law Offices, on the 24th.

Back by popular demand, the club has added a second Purr in the Park date (September 7) and an additional Bark in the Park date, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center Worcester (September 20).

In addition to serving hand-scooped and soft-serve ice cream inside the Sherwood's Diner and soft serve at the Nacho & Ice Cream stand down the third baseline, the WooSox will add popular Hoodsie Ice Cream Cups, an iconic symbol of New England, to the CCUA Plymouth Street Playground in centerfield beginning July 18.

The club will also offer Hoodsie Cups and Ice Cream Sandwiches at the First Base Plaza starting July 18. The Lobster Cart will move to the Triple Decker Garden in right field and will, for the first time, also provide hot dogs.

Sustaining its claim as "home of the 5-buck beer," Polar Park will continue to offer such cold adult beverages around the concourse.

Because of the popularity of the rookie Barbeque Sauce Buffet atop right field, the club will add a second set of sauces-each themed with one of the club's four "Central MASScots," Behind the Plate to dress hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken tenders.

A third Cotton Candy cart will be added at the CCUA Plymouth Street Playground in centerfield.

On Sunday, July 20, Bluey, star of the eponymous kids TV show, will make her first visit to Polar Park and meet children.

Fred Lynn, who spent most of his 17 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Boston Red Sox, helped lead the 1975 Red Sox to the World Series while being the first ever to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors in the same year. The 9-time All-Star will hold an autograph session, presented by DCU, in the Sherwood's Diner inside the park on Summit Street during the 12:05 p.m. matinee.

Bill Mueller, the starting third baseman on the 2004 historic champions, will also meet fans, take photos, and sign autographs, presented by DCU. Game time is 6:45 p.m.

The club will give fans Roman Anthony Replica Jerseys, presented by Shaw's Supermarkets, on August 10, and unique Marcelo Mayer Bobbleheads, presented by Agnelli Law Offices, two weeks later, on August 24. The depiction of the popular Red Sox rookie features him wearing eye black while blowing a giant bubblegum bubble.

After receiving extensive (and surprising) positive feedback from fans, Purr in the Park will make its return on Sunday, September 7, when fans can bring their feline friends to the game and receive a special-edition shirt. Not to be outdone by cat lovers, dog lovers have requested a fourth Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center Worcester, on Saturday, September 20. And that's all in addition to Tail-Waggin' Tuesdays!

After last night's 6:45 p.m. game against the Syracuse Mets was postponed due to severe weather, the WooSox play a single-admission doubleheader tonight at 4:05 p.m. They wrap up the short home series tomorrow (Thursday) at 5 p.m. before traveling to Syracuse for a three-game road series Friday through Sunday.

Thursday's game will be followed by UniBank Fireworks set to a medley of Patriotic Country hits. UniBank Fireworks continue the Fourth of July at Polar Park, when the club presents a Family Fest featuring "everything but the game" from 4-9 p.m. Toy inflatables for kids, face painters, yard games, an outdoor screening of "Angels in the Outfield" on the videoboard, and UniBank Fireworks set to a medley of Traditional Patriotic hits fill the bill.

Tickets for this week's WooSox games and the Fourth of July Family Fest are available at woosox.com.







