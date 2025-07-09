SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 9, 2025

Buffalo Bisons (5-8, 35-51) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-3, 47-37)

July 9, 2025 | Game 85 | Home Game 45 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH CJ Van Eyk (1-1, 6.92) vs. RH Sean Boyle (6-6, 4.46)

Van Eyk: Surrendered 7 R on 8 H over 4.0 IP in 7/03 ND vs. ROC with 3 K & 2 BB (14-8 Red Wings)

Boyle: Allowed 2 R on 3 H over 4.0 relief IP in 7/04 Loss vs. LHV with 5 K & 1 BB (5-4 IronPigs)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 5-2 Tuesday night at PNC Field. Jorbit Vivas and Ismael Munguia had three hits apiece, helping back Carlos Carrasco in his first RailRiders win.

The Bisons opened the scoring against Carrasco in the fourth. Alan Roden singled and Yohendrick Pinango reached on an error. After both baserunners advanced on a passed ball, Roden scored on a groundout to stake Buffalo to a 1-0 lead and an RBI-single by Ali Sanchez extended the lead. In the bottom of the inning, the RailRiders sent all nine batters to the plate to take a 3-2 lead. Jeimer Candelario worked a leadoff walk against Bisons starter Adam Macko. With one out, Jose Rojas doubled. Candelario scored on a sac fly by Andrew Velazquez and Munguia plated Rojas to tie the game at two. Jesus Rodriguez singled in Munguia to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-2 advantage.

The RailRiders added a run in the sixth on a single from Vivas that brought Munguia home. In the eighth, Velazquez walked and stole second. A Munguia single drove Velazquez home for an insurance run.

Carrasco (1-2) worked 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out three. Harrison Cohen, Eric Reyzelman and Joel Kuhnel combined to blank the Bisons over the final 3.2 innings, limiting Buffalo to a pair of hits. Kuhnel notched his first save since joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and his third of the season overall. Macko (0-4) surrendered the first three runs over 3.2 innings, striking out three and walking three.

ELECTRIC CITY SHOWDOWN- The RailRiders take on the Buffalo Bisons for the first time this season. The Yankees and Blue Jays top affiliates did not meet in the first half of the season, but battle 18 times between today and the final day of the 2025 campaign. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the 2024 set 16-7 and leads the all-time series 247-215 dating back to the Triple-A alliance days.

YES!- Today's game between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo will be featured on the YES Network and The Gotham App.

MODEL OF CONSISTENCY- Sean Boyle takes the ball this afternoon. The right-hander has made 12 starts and four relief outings for the RailRiders in 2025. Boyle has pitched five or more innings in 11 of those 12 starts and went 4.2 innings in his lone start that didn't reach five complete.

STREAKING ON- Jose Rojas has hit safely in 12 straight, the second-longest hitting streak for a RailRider this season behind a 13-game run from Jesús Rodríguez in May. Rojas has raised his average from .263 to .289 during the streak and has hits in 21 of 24 games played since June 3.

OVER/ UNDER- The RailRiders win Tuesday put them at a season-best 10 games over .500. The club has been as many as five games under and hit nine games over twice.

MLB DEBUT INCOMING- Cam Schlittler is reported to make his Major League debut against the Mariners tonight in the Bronx. The Yankees #10 prospect went 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA over five starts for the RailRiders this season.

ACTIVATED AND OUT- Kervin Castro was activated from the 7-Day Injured List Sunday and made his first appearance in a month and a half. Castro is 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 3.08 with a scoreless inning on Sunday. To open a roster spot, Luis Pacheco was transferred to Somerset after one outing. Pacheco walked two batters, gave up a hit and allowed two inherited runners to score in Saturday's 16-6 win.

ROLLING ON- Erick Leal has worked back-to-back quality starts and won three consecutive decisions since starting the season 1-7 over his first 13 appearances. During this stretch, Leal has lowered his ERA by a full run and struck out 16 over 18 innings of work.

DE LA BOOM- Bryan De La Cruz has hit home runs in consecutive games and now has nine in 47 games for the RailRiders. The outfielder is hitting .256 since joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in early May.

THE PEREIRA GAME- Everson Pereira's cycle on Saturday night was the first by a RailRider since Dustin Fowler accomplished the feat on April 30, 2017, against Indianapolis at PNC Field. It was the second five-hit game of his career and the first by any Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player since Carlos Narvaez last June against Buffalo. Pereira's six runs batted in were one off a career-best.

EXPERIENCED ADDITION- New York has signed infielder Jeimer Candelario to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 31-year-old has appeared in 880 MLB games over 10 seasons and holds a career .237 big league average with 110 home runs. Candelario was released by the Reds shortly after the RailRiders faced him two weeks ago on a rehab assignment with Louisville.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Seattle 10-3 on Tuesday. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge homered to back Will Warren in the win... Somerset bested New Hampshire 5-1. Rafael Flores hit his 15th home run of the year, Omar Martinez drove in three and Carlos Lagrange struck out eight... Hudson Valley topped Asheville 8-7. Josh Moylan's three-run homer in the eighth pushed the 'Gades ahead for the win... Lakeland beat Tampa 10-5. Josue Gonzalez and Willy Montero each homered in the loss.







