Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 9 vs. Worcester

July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (4-9, 45-42) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-9, 31-54)

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Tanner Houck (0-3, 12.79) vs. RHP Chase Solesky (4-5, 4.98)

TWO-S DAY TROUBLES: Tuesday night at Innovative Field, the Rochester Red Wings kicked off their final six-game series prior to the All-Star break against the Worcester Red Sox...The Red Wings fell to the WooSox in the series opener by a score of 11-5...1B YOHANDY MORALES racked up three hits in the contest, including a pair of home runs, driving in two runs for the Red Wings... RF NICK SCHNELL also tallied three hits on the night, highlighted by a two-run homer in the first inning and a double in the fifth...Rochester looks to grab a win this afternoon, sending RHP CHASE SOLESKY to the mound against rehabbing Worcester RHP Tanner Houck.

EARLY POWER: The Red Wings blasted two home runs in the first inning of Tuesday's game...1B YOHANDY MORALES launched his third home run of the year 413 feet over the center field wall, and RF NICK SCHNELL sent a breaking ball into the Rochester bullpen two batters later...this is the first time the Red Wings collected two home runs in the opening frame since 5/30 vs. Columbus, when they hit three home runs...the Wings now have 17 first-inning home runs this season, tied for second-most in the International League...

Additionally, Rochester has gone deep at least twice in the first frame four different times this season, tied with Iowa for the most among any Triple-A team.

YO HAND OVER THE HOMERS: 1B YOHANDY MORALES blasted two solo shots and a double, going 3-for-4 in Tuesday's contest...Morales launched a solo shot on the fourth pitch he saw, opening the scoring for Rochester in the bottom of the first... in his professional career, this performance marked the first time that he has had a multi-homer and three extra-base hits in a game...over his first six games in July, the Miami native now carries a .320 average (8-for-25) with a 1.077 OPS...

Since his Triple-A debut on 5/24, Morales leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers with 10 doubles, and ranks second with 14 extra-base hits behind NICK SCHNELL (15).

SCHNELL-BRATION TIME: RF NICK SCHNELL went 3-for-4 last night, including a solo home run in the first inning, a double, three RBI and a run scored...this was Schnell's ninth home run as a Red Wing and the 56th of his career...with the Red Wings this season, the lefty bat has produced an average exit velocity of 91.2 MPH, second-highest among any Rochester hitter this season behind YOHANDY MORALES (92.0)...through the first eight days of July, Schnell's 11 total hits are tied for second-most in the International League, and his 10 RBI and four homers are both tied for third-most...he also holds a share of the lead with five stolen bases, ranks third with 25 total bases, sixth in SLG (.926), and ninth in OPS (1.374)...

In his last 15 games since 6/19, Schnell has recorded 7 multi-hit performances.

WHEN IN ROME-RO: RHP CARLOS ROMERO cooled down the WooSox bats with 1.0 hitless inning out of the bullpen last night...in the top of the seventh inning, he froze Trayce Thompson on a 2-2 fastball that clocked in at 96.8 MPH, marking his fastest pitch of 2025...Romero has induced an average exit velocity of 86.0 MPH this season, lowest among any Red Wings pitcher with at least 25.0 innings pitched.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY: ... 2017: On this day in 2017, the Red Wings came out on top against the Syracuse Mets, winning 8-2 while racking up three homers, six doubles, and eight RBI, finishing with a total of 11 hits...C MITCH GARVER powered the offense, blasting all three home runs and finishing 3-for-5 with four RBI, becoming one of only four Red Wings to go deep three times in one game since 2004...2B BENGIE GONZÁLEZ went 3-for-3 in the contest, driving two doubles and a run scored in a standout performance.







