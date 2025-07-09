DeLauter & Kayfus Go Yard on Wednesday
July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Wednesday is always "Dollar Day" at Huntington Park, but great concession deals weren't the only thing fans were treated to when the Clippers battled Louisville. Two of the team's best young hitters put their power on full display, though it wasn't enough to get Columbus a win. The Bats prevailed, 7-3.
Chase DeLauter gave Columbus the early lead when he crushed one WAY over the right field wall in the bottom of the 1st.
Then in the 3rd inning, C.J. Kayfus stepped to the plate and launched his 12th home run as a Clipper into the right field Pedialyte Porch.
Doug Nikhazy (5-5) was saddled with the loss. He surrendered six earned runs in 3.2 innings, while striking out three.
The Clippers fall to 6-8 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 40-46 overall this season.
The series with Louisville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, continues with a Business Day Special on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm.
