McLean Pitches Gem as Syracuse Rallies for 2-1 Walk-Off Win over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday Night
July 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Joey Meneses gets the royal treatment from Syracuse Mets teammates
(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)
Syracuse, NY - For the first time this season, the Syracuse Mets won in walk-off fashion with a 2-1 thriller over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday night at NBT Bank stadium.
Syracuse (42-47, 11-3) entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing, 1-0. Jared Young lined out to left field to start the frame, but Francisco Alvarez worked a walk. After the walk, Gilberto Celestino pinch-ran for Alvarez with Pablo Reyes up to bat. Reyes drew a second consecutive walk and put the game-tying run in scoring position for Drew Gilbert. After falling behind in the count 0-2, Gilbert ripped a single into right field, scoring Celestino and tying the game, 1-1. With the winning run at third base, David Villar popped out to shallow center field. That brought Joey Meneses to the plate with two outs, and Meneses smacked a line drive into left field that scored Reyes and delivered Syracuse a 2-1 victory.
Through the first six innings, both teams were locked in a pitcher's duel. Mets starter Nolan McLean pitched a gem, going six shutout innings, allowing just three hits, and striking out ten batters for the second straight start. Lehigh Valley (52-35, 6-7) starting pitcher Gabe Mosser matched McLean every step of the way. The right-hander pitched six shutout frames with just three hits, one walk, and four strikeouts.
In the top of the seventh inning, the IronPigs opened up the scoring. Cal Stevenson led off with a walk, moved to third on a Rafael Lantigua single, and Stevenson came home to score on a Donovan Walton RBI single, giving Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead.
After Justin Garza and Julian Merryweather pitched scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth, the table was set for Syracuse's two-run ninth inning to win the game.
With their 11-3 record in the second half, the Mets sit in first place in the International League second half standings.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is scheduled to start for the Mets against right-hander Mick Abel of the IronPigs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
